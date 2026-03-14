Lions Projected Starting Lineup After Free Agency Week 1
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The Detroit Lions are through the first round of free agency, with a work-week's worth of time to find new additions to the team for the 2026 season.
General manager Brad Holmes has made some interesting additions to the roster, focusing predominantly on adding to the offensive line and secondary. The team has also made a pair of intriguing depth additions at skill positions through the first week.
As the offseason goes on, there are clear depth needs for the team along the defensive line. The EDGE position could be one to monitor as time goes on, with the Lions currently having very limited options aside from Aidan Hutchinson.
The team appears to be deep at the skill positions, with the additions of Isiah Pacheco and Tyler Conklin providing veteran depth at running back and tight end.
Here is a projection for the Lions' season-opening starting lineup after the first week of free agency with insight on what the team could still be looking for throughout the offseason.
Offense
Quarterback: Jared Goff
Running back: Jahmyr Gibbs
Wide receivers: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Isaac TeSlaa
Tight end: Sam LaPorta
Left tackle: Penei Sewell
Left guard: Christian Mahogany
Center: Cade Mays
Right guard: Tate Ratledge
Right tackle: Larry Borom
The Lions parted ways with two starters on the offensive line, as Graham Glasgow and Taylor Decker both were released after lengthy tenures with the team. Detroit's first two signings are the current replacements, as center Cade Mays and tackle Larry Borom both could be starters in Week 1.
Mays appears to be a sure thing, as he inked a three-year deal with the team. Borom, however, signed a one-year deal and could be more likely to be the team's swing tackle if the Lions draft a top tackle prospect early in this year's draft.
Elsewhere, the Lions seem to be set across the board, including with Ratledge and Mahogany set to reprise their roles as starters at guard. LaPorta's health could make him a question mark, with Brock Wright and Conklin set to battle for the backup job.
Pacheco is the team's replacement for David Montgomery, and plays with a similar physical running style that should allow him to be a nice complementary piece behind Gibbs.
Defense
Defensive end: Aidan Hutchinson
Nose tackle: Tyleik Williams
3-tech: Alim McNeill
Defensive end: Levi Onwuzurike
WILL linebacker: Malcolm Rodriguez
MIKE linebacker: Jack Campbell
SAM linebacker: Derrick Barnes
Cornerback: D.J. Reed
Cornerback: Terrion Arnold, Roger McCreary (Nickel)
Free safety: Kerby Joseph
Strong safety: Christian Izien
The Lions are glaringly thin at defensive end. Onwuzurike is a defensive tackle by trade, with the team potentially needing him to play the big end spot at this point with Al-Quadin Muhammad and Josh Paschal both gone. Muhammad signed with Tampa Bay, while Paschal was released.
Detroit also took a hit on the interior defensive line, as Roy Lopez departed for a deal with the Arizona Cardinals. While Williams could be ready for a jump in snaps in his second NFL season, he may be the team's only nose tackle option aside from Chris Smith, who has jumped between the active roster and practice squad over the last few years.
The linebacker position has also thinned out with Alex Anzalone and Grant Stuard departing, and perhaps the Lions could look for another player at this position with high special teams upside in Stuard's mold. They did retain Rodriguez on a one-year deal, and it's a prove-it opportunity for him after being limited by injuries over the last two years.
Detroit has made a pair of additions to their secondary that will help. With Brian Branch suffering a torn Achilles in December of last season, I'm expecting that he could miss the start of the season as part of his recovery, which would put the newocmer Izien in position to start next to Kerby Joseph.
There's no guarantee that Joseph is ready to go, either, as he continues to deal with a nagging knee injury. If he is unable to go, then Thomas Harper would likely be next in line to join Izien, or Branch if he makes a quick recovery, at safety.
If the Lions utilize nickel packages at a high rate, there will be a new face playing the position. Amik Robertson signed a two-year deal with the Washington Commanders, and as a result newly signed Roger McCreary could start at that nickel spot.
Ennis Rakestraw is another name to watch in that position battle. Rakestraw has had two strong training camps in his two seasons, but injuries have derailed both years including a season-ender in camp last season. If he can stay healthy, Rakestraw could work his way onto the field in 2026.
Specialists
Kicker: Jake Bates
Punter: Jack Fox
Long-snapper: Hogan Hatten
Kick returners: Tom Kennedy, Jacob Saylors
Punt returner: Dominic Lovett
Kalif Raymond signed with the Chicago Bears, and as a result the Lions will need a new punt returner. They drafted Lovett in the seventh-round last year, and in reading the tea leaves it was clear that the team could slot him in for Raymond upon the veteran's departure.
While Lovett will get his chance to return punts, Kennedy showed some upside as a return man late in the 2025 season and is back on a new contract. Kennedy currently has the inside track to the kick return spot, and Jacob Saylors also held that role for a majority of last season.
One name to potentially watch in this area is Malik Cunningham, who the Lions retained on a futures deal after he spent most of the year on the practice squad. Cunningham is an exceptional athlete and a former quarterback, and showing some special teams ability could help him earn his way onto the roster.
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Sports journalist who has covered the Detroit Lions the past three NFL seasons. Christian brings expert analysis, insights and an ability to fairly assess how the team is performing in a tough NFC North division.