Lions Projected Starting Lineup After Free Agency Week 1

The Detroit Lions are through the first round of free agency, with a work-week's worth of time to find new additions to the team for the 2026 season.

General manager Brad Holmes has made some interesting additions to the roster, focusing predominantly on adding to the offensive line and secondary. The team has also made a pair of intriguing depth additions at skill positions through the first week.

As the offseason goes on, there are clear depth needs for the team along the defensive line. The EDGE position could be one to monitor as time goes on, with the Lions currently having very limited options aside from Aidan Hutchinson.

The team appears to be deep at the skill positions, with the additions of Isiah Pacheco and Tyler Conklin providing veteran depth at running back and tight end.

Here is a projection for the Lions' season-opening starting lineup after the first week of free agency with insight on what the team could still be looking for throughout the offseason.

Offense

Quarterback: Jared Goff

Running back: Jahmyr Gibbs

Wide receivers: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Isaac TeSlaa

Tight end: Sam LaPorta

Left tackle: Penei Sewell

Left guard: Christian Mahogany

Center: Cade Mays

Right guard: Tate Ratledge

Right tackle: Larry Borom

The Lions parted ways with two starters on the offensive line, as Graham Glasgow and Taylor Decker both were released after lengthy tenures with the team. Detroit's first two signings are the current replacements, as center Cade Mays and tackle Larry Borom both could be starters in Week 1.

Mays appears to be a sure thing, as he inked a three-year deal with the team. Borom, however, signed a one-year deal and could be more likely to be the team's swing tackle if the Lions draft a top tackle prospect early in this year's draft.

Elsewhere, the Lions seem to be set across the board, including with Ratledge and Mahogany set to reprise their roles as starters at guard. LaPorta's health could make him a question mark, with Brock Wright and Conklin set to battle for the backup job.

Pacheco is the team's replacement for David Montgomery, and plays with a similar physical running style that should allow him to be a nice complementary piece behind Gibbs.

Defense

Defensive end: Aidan Hutchinson

Nose tackle: Tyleik Williams

3-tech: Alim McNeill

Defensive end: Levi Onwuzurike

WILL linebacker: Malcolm Rodriguez

MIKE linebacker: Jack Campbell

SAM linebacker: Derrick Barnes

Cornerback: D.J. Reed

Cornerback: Terrion Arnold, Roger McCreary (Nickel)

Free safety: Kerby Joseph

Strong safety: Christian Izien

The Lions are glaringly thin at defensive end. Onwuzurike is a defensive tackle by trade, with the team potentially needing him to play the big end spot at this point with Al-Quadin Muhammad and Josh Paschal both gone. Muhammad signed with Tampa Bay, while Paschal was released.

Detroit also took a hit on the interior defensive line, as Roy Lopez departed for a deal with the Arizona Cardinals. While Williams could be ready for a jump in snaps in his second NFL season, he may be the team's only nose tackle option aside from Chris Smith, who has jumped between the active roster and practice squad over the last few years.

The linebacker position has also thinned out with Alex Anzalone and Grant Stuard departing, and perhaps the Lions could look for another player at this position with high special teams upside in Stuard's mold. They did retain Rodriguez on a one-year deal, and it's a prove-it opportunity for him after being limited by injuries over the last two years.

Detroit has made a pair of additions to their secondary that will help. With Brian Branch suffering a torn Achilles in December of last season, I'm expecting that he could miss the start of the season as part of his recovery, which would put the newocmer Izien in position to start next to Kerby Joseph.

There's no guarantee that Joseph is ready to go, either, as he continues to deal with a nagging knee injury. If he is unable to go, then Thomas Harper would likely be next in line to join Izien, or Branch if he makes a quick recovery, at safety.

If the Lions utilize nickel packages at a high rate, there will be a new face playing the position. Amik Robertson signed a two-year deal with the Washington Commanders, and as a result newly signed Roger McCreary could start at that nickel spot.

Ennis Rakestraw is another name to watch in that position battle. Rakestraw has had two strong training camps in his two seasons, but injuries have derailed both years including a season-ender in camp last season. If he can stay healthy, Rakestraw could work his way onto the field in 2026.

Specialists

Kicker: Jake Bates

Punter: Jack Fox

Long-snapper: Hogan Hatten

Kick returners: Tom Kennedy, Jacob Saylors

Punt returner: Dominic Lovett

Kalif Raymond signed with the Chicago Bears, and as a result the Lions will need a new punt returner. They drafted Lovett in the seventh-round last year, and in reading the tea leaves it was clear that the team could slot him in for Raymond upon the veteran's departure.

While Lovett will get his chance to return punts, Kennedy showed some upside as a return man late in the 2025 season and is back on a new contract. Kennedy currently has the inside track to the kick return spot, and Jacob Saylors also held that role for a majority of last season.

One name to potentially watch in this area is Malik Cunningham, who the Lions retained on a futures deal after he spent most of the year on the practice squad. Cunningham is an exceptional athlete and a former quarterback, and showing some special teams ability could help him earn his way onto the roster.