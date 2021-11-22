Look: LeBron James Ejected for Punching Pistons Isaiah Stewart

LeBron James has been ejected from the game against the Detroit Pistons.

Things took an ugly turn at Little Caesars Arena during the Los Angeles Lakers-Detroit Pistons contest Sunday evening.

LeBron James has been ejected for only the second time in his career, after he deliberately and violently elbowed Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart.

Early in the third quarter, Stewart attempted to box out James when things took a turn for the worse.

James, in an effort to free himself, caught Stewart in the face with a punch.

Stewart was bleeding from the eyes, and attempted to retaliate against James, who retreated after teammates intervened.

James was assessed a flagrant two foul, and was eventually ejected.

Stewart has also been ejected, with Russell Westbrook being issued a technical foul.

Back in 2018, James credited Detroit's head coach Dwane Casey for aiding him become the player he eventually turned into.

"I wasn't that good of a player. ... I wasn't a complete basketball player. Dwane Casey drew up a gameplan to take away things I was good at and make me do things I wasn't very good at. He's part of the reason why I am who I am today."

Fans at Little Caesars Arena erupted in cheers as James headed to the locker room with the Pistons in the lead.

