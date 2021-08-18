Levi Onwuzurike Unleashes ‘Pent-Up Energy’ during Training Camp Practice

For Detroit Lions second-round pick Levi Onwuzurike, the first week of the NFL preseason was spent watching from the outside.

The Washington product spent practice time sidelined, as he sought evaluations from medical experts regarding lingering issues from his time with the Huskies.

Where many rookies spent that time having their every step critiqued while playing the game they loved, Onwuzurike could only watch.

The talented defensive lineman hasn’t played in a game since a showdown with Boise State on December 21, 2019. He put together a strong showing Tuesday evening at practice, getting in the backfield consistently and wreaking havoc.

For someone who’s been limited, the 23-year-old displayed little rust, as he took plenty of reps.

“I think it’s for sure pent-up energy,” he said. “Wanting to play football again. I opted out. So, not playing for so long, I think all that energy is out there, and it’s going to stay there. It doesn’t matter who it is, I’m just ready to play.”

From purely a football standpoint, Onwuzurike said he enjoyed his time back on the field. With little to worry about from an injury standpoint, he was able to cut loose.

“It’s been real fun,” Onwuzurike said. “Obviously, getting back to football, playing football. And, No. 2, being with my friends, it’s been enjoyable.”

Speaking with the media, Onwuzurike said his absence was purely precautionary. He called the injury “nagging pain,” pointing out that he experienced this both in his back and his hip. Now, however, he said he feels good to go.

“It’s no fear,” Onwuzurike said. “It’s like, okay, I’ve got a little injury. How can (the Lions) take care of me? Obviously, I was annoyed that I couldn’t come out here and play. But, I think they made the right decision, and what we did helped.”

According to reports, Onwuzurike was with the first team on the defensive line to begin a red-zone drill during Tuesday’s practice. As he played, there wasn’t much weighing him down.

Onwuzurike plans to play like this in the preseason, as opposed to holding himself to a progression standard.

“I just like to play free and be free,” Onwuzurike said. “Like I came out here (Tuesday), I wasn’t thinking about nothing or being in pain or nothing. I just went out and played.”

All indications point to Onwuzurike making his debut in the Lions’ penultimate preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Heinz Field. In this game, fans will get their first look at the rookie duo of Onwuzurike and N.C. State product Alim McNeill on the field together.

Before the season, Onwuzurike said the duo of he and McNeill had potential to do damage. Now, fans will get a glimpse for themselves.

“Alim, he’s been balling,” Onwuzurike said. “We were just talking about how we’re the duo, let’s get it right. I mean, we’ve been talking about this for so long. To actually get out there, play beside him and the other guys, it was just fun. That’s my boy. Those are my boys."

Onwuzurike can’t wait for the opportunity to get back on the field and line up against an actual opponent.

“It doesn’t matter who it is,” Onwuzurike said. “I’m just ready to play.”