Levi Onwuzurike Has 'Some Catching Up To Do' Next Couple of Weeks

Detroit Lions second-round draft pick has not participated in many team drills the first couple weeks of training camp.

The Detroit Lions selected defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft

Unfortunately, the ex-Huskies standout has not participated heavily during drills the first couple weeks of his first NFL training camp.

Just that quickly, the 23-year-old has fallen down the depth chart behind veterans Michael Brockers, Nick Williams and even Da'Shawn Hand.

Nose tackle Alim McNeill, selected in the third round, has emerged quickly and was even included on the team's initial preseason depth chart as the starting nose tackle. Right tackle Penei Sewell was the only other rookie to be listed as a starter on the early depth chart.

Defensive line coach Todd Wash told reporters on Monday that Onwuzurike has some catching up to do physically and will require increased work on his fundamentals due to his size and stature.

"His football intelligence is really good. Where he’s lacking stuff is just the reps on the field," Wash said. "He’s a big, tall individual, a little bit long. Pad level’s going to be an issue for him and we’ve got to continue to work that, but he’s got to get healthy first."

Onwuzurike, who opted out of playing in 2020 due to the global pandemic, recorded 31 pressures on under 300 pass-rushing snaps in 2019, according to Pro Football Focus.

In '19, he was also named first-team All-Pac-12, while recording 45 tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks and a blocked kick in 13 games.

In 39 career games at Washington, he totaled seven sacks and 16 tackles for loss.

