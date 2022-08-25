Linebackers Coach Kelvin Sheppard: Derrick Barnes Is Coming

The Detroit Lions expected linebacker Derrick Barnes to take significant strides forward in 2022.

After recording 67 tackles and two sacks in 17 games, he still found himself graded by Pro Football Focus among the lowest at his position.

"We're counting on it," Dan Campbell said during training camp. "We've got to have it. I mean, if they don't make a jump, we're in trouble."

Campbell also explained, "Barnes, I love where Barnes is at because I can feel Barnes on special teams right now, and I see his growth as a linebacker. He's very much in play there. So, he's right where he needs to be. He's growing."

Throughout training camp, rookie linebacker Malcolm Rodriquez has garnered the spotlight from the media, due to his involvement in early episodes of "Hard Knocks".

Despite the sudden rise in stature from a sixth-round draft pick, the coaching staff has been quick to note that Rodriquez has still not played a single down in a regular season NFL game.

"I get the Malcolm Rodriguez hype and everything, and that's all good. And he's deserved it," linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard told reporters. "But we're talking about the preseason. This is a kid who was drafted in the sixth round that hasn't played a down in a regular season game. And I told him the same thing. But luckily, we're fortunate here as an organization -- that that kid, I don't care if he blew up and had 100 million followers, had celebrities calling him, he would be the same Malcolm Rodriguez. It has a lot to do with his upbringing and his background as a wrestler. He's a very tunnel vision type guy."

With Rodriquez quickly moving up the depth the chart, Sheppard noted the other linebackers have adapted and stepped up their game, realizing their job is being threatened by a young, talented player.

"Now those guys know -- hey, I got to get my stuff together and raise my game or this guy's going to take food off my plate. Because at the end of the day, that's what you're doing here. These are grown men. We have family and kids at home and you're trying to feed them. And this is their means of feeding their family. So, are you going to let a 22-year-old rookie, 23-year-old rookie take food off your plate? Yes or no? And that's up to them to decide, not me."

Over the last two weeks, with increased opportunities to play with the first-team and second-team defense, Barnes has impressed the coaching staff.

"Derrick Barnes is coming! And that's a real thing. That player is a very explosive, very violent, very strong linebacker," said Sheppard. "For Derrick, it's always been above the neck. There is nothing below the neck (that's an issue). He has everything you're looking for from the linebacker spot, below the neck. It's above the neck. And that comes with time and tasks with him."

Coming into his second season, he was considered a raw, developmental player.

The coaching staff has continued to work with the former Big Ten linebacker to read his keys and diagnosing plays, as opposed to simply relying on his speed.

"That player is a player that I am very pleased with right now," Sheppard explained. "He came into this year, raw. I mean, raw. Ball go right, he go left. Because he is D-Barnes, he is explosive and fast and he's just trying to run and go make a play versus reading, key and diagnosing, and that's something he's done better at. And Derrick Barnes is for sure in the mix with getting reps with the ones and being a guy that's still competing to start."