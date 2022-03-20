Detroit Lions 2022 NFL Free Agency Recap

Here is the latest on the signings of the Detroit Lions during free agency.

The Detroit Lions have been in search of players who fit the current culture, both on and off the football field.

Detroit general manager Brad Holmes and the front office have targeted free agents that may not be the most popular on the surface or may not move the needle drastically. However, the players do fit the ideals that the team is in search of.

"When you start off this free-agency process, it’s a big universe," Holmes explained to reporters prior to introducing wideout DJ Chark Jr.

Holmes continued, "And through a lot of hard work and through a really thorough process, starting with our great pro personnel department and then collaboration with our coaching staff, you start going through the process and you have favorites that start to emerge. DJ just so happened to be one of those favorites that emerged for us. It’s easy to talk about the stats and all of his accomplishments. Year No. 2 and he’s a Pro Bowler and all that stuff. But, the real thing is we’re all about culture, we’re all about fit and that’s what DJ is going to bring. He fits what we’re all about."

Here is a look at the free-agent moves made so far this offseason by the Lions.

Additions

WR DJ Chark -- Signed one-year, $10 million deal.

TE Garrett Griffin -- Signing with the Lions (no terms available)

Re-signed

S Tracy Walker -- Signed three-year, $25 million deal.

EDGE Charles Harris -- Signed two-year, $14 million deal.

LB Alex Anzalone -- Signed a one-year, $2.25 million deal.

QB Tim Boyle -- Signed one-year, $2 million deal.

QB David Blough -- Signing one-year, $1.35 million deal.

WR Kalif Raymond -- Signed two-year, $9.5 million deal.

C Evan Brown -- Signed one-year, $2.05 millin deal.

FB Jason Cabinda -- Signed two-year, $4.1 million deal.

LB Josh Woods -- Signed one-year, $1.55 million deal.

WR Josh Reynolds -- Signed two-year, $6 million deal.

S C.J. Moore -- Signed one-year, $1.75 million deal.

S Jalen Elliott -- Signed one-year, $825,000 deal.

LB Shaun-Dion Hamilton -- Signed one-year, $1.035 million deal.

Signed elsewhere

LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin -- Signing two-year, $7.5M deal with Houston Texans.

Remain unsigned

DT Joel Heath

DT Nick Williams

S Dean Marlowe

WR KhaDarel Hodge

OT Tyrell Crosby

OT Will Holden

Exclusive rights free agents