Inside Allen Park: Players Love New Defense

Detroit Lions roster is embracing the new philosophy on defense.

Members of the Detroit Lions roster have been quite excited by the subtle changes made by defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

With the honeymoon now over, expectations have started to rise regarding what the defense should accomplish this upcoming season.

"It just allows us to play free," linebacker Derrick Barnes recently said. "It allows us to play downhill and not really think about it. I love this defense. It's going to be really good."

Defensive lineman Jashon Cornell has battled injuries and has struggled to get his career off the ground after college.

The former Buckeyes lineman is now ready to prove what he can accomplish in 2022.

"You can see it out there on the field now. We're getting to the quarterback," Cornell told reporters on Day 2 of minicamp. "This new defense is helping us be the players that we are. We are able to get off the ball and be the players that we are capable of being in the NFL."

In third-team drills, the defensive line, with new defensive lineman John Cominsky, would have sacked David Blough on back-to-back plays.

Here are several observations and takeaways from Day 2 of mandatory minicamp at the Lions Allen Park practice facility.

Aidan Hutchinson made his presence felt early

Early in second-team reps, which started the practice after walkthroughs, Hutchinson disrupted a pass tossed by Tim Boyle.

Later, in first-team work, Hutchinson battled Matt Nelson and would have had a clear shot as running over Jared Goff had it been a live rep with pads on.

Hutchinson featured a strong bull rush and swim move that had Nelson deploying all that he had to try and limit the forward moving of the No. 2 overall pick.

After practice, Cornell noted it did not take all that long for Hutchinson to prove to him he could play in the NFL.

Cornell joked that he has no ill will towards Hutchinson, since the Ohio State Buckeyes had so much success against the Michigan Wolverines during his collegiate career.

© Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Linebackers steadily improving in coverage

The Lions' defense is liking going to be counting on veterans Chris Board and Alex Anzalone early in the season.

Anzalone was able to get in a pass breakup against Amon-Ra St. Brown and showed slightly quicker lateral movement.

Austin Bryant and Charles Harris continue to showcase why they should earn playing time, regularly finding themselves in the backfield.

If Bryant can remain healthy, it would be provide a solid depth piece behind Hutchinson and Romeo Okwara.

Offense was efficient in tough scenarios

The Lions first and second units on offense were successful when coaches setup scenarios, likely similar to end of half situations.

Goff found Amon-Ra St. Brown with under 10 seconds remaining on the clock. The veteran quarterback then found D'Andre Swift for the touchdown, beating Julian Okwara.

Boyle took advantage of the second-team defensive backs and found Tom Kennedy on back-to-back passes that led to another touchdown.

Notables