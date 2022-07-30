Lions 2022 Training Camp: Stock Watch

The Detroit Lions have worked to establish a culture of grit and toughness, and have added players to the roster who do things the right way.

Head coach Dan Campbell noted that there were very few players the coaching staff was concerned about, when it came to their attitude and approach to getting better.

“That’s a good sign. That means we have very few that we feel like really need to grow up, just from their approach to the game, if that makes sense. And, listen, being attentive, the way they work, the way they walk through, the urgency, all those things," he said. "So, we’re on the right track, and I would say that’s what it feels. I feel like we’ve got guys that are, man, they’re attentive, they know that the guy next to them is counting on them and they’ve got a job to do. They’re grown men, and they’ve got to handle their business. And, it’s felt that way the last two days."

Here is the initial list of risers and fallers, following the first few days of Lions training camp.

Risers

Aidan Hutchinson

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 draft has acclimated himself well to his teammates and the coaching staff.

He is working with the first-team defense, and is regularly getting into the backfield.

It was observed on Wednesday that he would have recorded two sacks, and he cleanly beat Taylor Decker, forcing the veteran lineman to grab a little extra of the rookie's jersey to hold him back.

© Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

D'Andre Swift

If the third-year back can stay healthy, the sky is the limit for the speedy former Georgia Bulldog.

"Swift is one of our most explosive players on offense. Like literally, we feel like, ‘Alright man, if we set this up right and there’s any space, this guy can take it to the house.’ He’s got that ability, and so my gosh, man, you want those guys out there every play, but you also know, you may not have – I think a little bit, what you’re asking goes into what he just asked," Campbell said. "I would like to see, if man, can we get him out of camp, get his legs under him, get him in really good shape. Like I said, get the intensity, get the volume under him and then, let’s see what he looks like."

Will Harris

The coaching staff has asked the young defensive back to change positions, and so far, he has been up to the challenge.

He is regularly around the football, and is breaking up pass plays consistently.

The challenge has been set for Harris to earn a spot playing alongside Amani Oruwariye.

If he gets beat out by Jeff Okudah during training camp, the slot cornerback position is another spot where the team can benefit from having him on the roster.

Charles Harris

Harris is looking to build off of his career season in 2021.

He has looked quite sharp battling Decker in one-on-one situations. No player is likely going to benefit more playing alongside Hutchinson than Harris.

James Houston

The rookie has shown the ability to play with power early at training camp.

With Romeo Okwara still battling to return from an Achilles' injury, Houston has the potential to earn more reps throughout training camp with both the first-and-second-team defense.

Houston has demonstrated a knack for collapsing the pocket, similar to his time at Jackson State.

Demetrius Taylor

The undrafted rookie free agent has been making noise since he stepped foot at Allen Park back in the spring.

On Friday, it was observed that Taylor had a strip sack of quarterback David Blough, flashing his quickness. He was able to knock the ball out of his hands for the positive defensive rep.

Jeff Okudah

No player on the roster needs to have a good camp more than Okudah. So far, he has won battles, and looks ready to compete with Harris to start alongside Oruwariye.

He has demonstrated solid anticipation, and is reacting quickly to the routes of those he is battling against.

If he can maintain trust in his vision and his closing burst continues to improve, the third-year defensive back can take the next step in his young career.

Fallers

Devin Funchess

A player who has missed so much game action due to injury cannot afford to miss time in camp.

Just one practice in, and the veteran has already missed a practice dealing with a groin issue.

When healthy, Funchess can be an additional asset for the Lions' offense. If he cannot stay on the field, though, making the 53-man roster seems like a longshot.

Julian Okwara

Okwara is likely going to easily lose playing time to Hutchinson, a top draft pick.

The productivity level just has not been as consistent as the coaching staff would like.

The younger brother of Romeo Okwara has the potential to make an impact on a revamped defensive line, but has not shown it enough through the first three days of camp.

He is still early in his career, but it oftentimes appears he gets lost in the shuffle during practice.

“He’s a good athlete, but that’s where we’ve really felt like it starts for him," Campbell said. "That’s where he’s really got to excel, and then in the meantime, we’re in base, he needs to be able to get better at the SAM linebacker, taking on blocks, attacking on the perimeter. Certainly rushing from when we ask him to go.”

Ifeatu Melifonwu

Changing positions is naturally challenging.

The coaching staff has asked Melifonwu to switch over and play safety in 2022.

It is not to say that the young defensive back cannot steadily improve over the next few weeks, but he is not catching the attention of on-lookers all that often.

He got beaten by Corey Sutton on Friday, who made a spectacular grab, beating him in a battle for the football in the back of the end zone.

Jermar Jefferson

Jefferson must find more avenues to catch the attention of the coaching staff, if he is to remain on the roster.

It appears that he is headed to more of a reserve role, and is quickly falling behind Craig Reynolds on the depth chart.