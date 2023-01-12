Tracy Walker: 'Feels Good to Run Again'

The Detroit Lions have a bright future on defense, especially in the secondary.

With safety Kerby Joseph emerging as a playmaker, the organization is hopeful safety Tracy Walker can return healthy in 2023 to aid the secondary.

After suffering a torn Achilles, Walker remained around the locker room, periodically checking in with his teammates. Walker's teammates finished the 2022 season by winning eight of their last 10 games.

Earlier in December, the talented safety gave a hopeful update on social media.

Walker posted, “Also, for my people who want to know how my recovery going, I’m ahead of schedule on when I come back from my injury. So, stay tuned!”

One month later, the veteran safety posted a workout showcasing his progress.

"Feels good to run again," Walker tweeted, four days following the conclusion of the 2022 season.

Walker, 27, signed a lucrative three-year, $25 million extension last offseason. Unfortunately, he missed the majority of the season, after suffering a serious injury against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3 on the road.

Taking another leap forward in 2023

Detroit general manager Brad Holmes expressed to reporters that if the organization stays the course, continuing to take steps forward should be expected by all involved.

"I don’t think it’s more difficult, as long as we continue to stay the path and stay the course and stay committed and disciplined in our approach," Holmes said. "I would expect more improvement, and if more improving means the difference of being right on the cusp of the playoffs to being in the playoffs, then yes. That’s exactly what I would expect.”