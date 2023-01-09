2023 NFL Mock Draft: CFP Championship Special

With the college football season coming to an end today, it's time to get ready for the NFL Draft. See what prospects could go in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

As we watch the college football season come to an end, and we prepare for the final steps of the 2023 NFL Draft evaluation process and begin understanding what needs NFL teams have, it's time to start diving deep into how the 2023 NFL Draft might play out. Here is the first round mock draft of the week with players that could be selected with the first 32 picks.

Descriptions are from the player's scouting report. Click their name to read their full report.

"He is one of the most twitchy and fastest pass-rushers that we’ve seen come off the edge in quite some time. His ability to convert speed to power, along with his bend and athleticism, enables him to use an array of moves to get to the quarterback."

"You will notice everything is ultra-quick. An up-tempo offense based on quick reads and fast decision-making. Levis gets rid of the ball in a hurry and it's the high-octane scheme that you see many NFL teams attempting to mimic."

"Sizeable height and length for the position, with an intimidating structure. Overly poised for a player with such little experience. Very comfortable in the pocket and has the instinct to step up when it collapses or escape the impending rush."

"An immediate impact player as a freshman, the Georgia native demonstrates quick, first step-explosion, along with great strength and versatility. Murphy has been utilized on the outside to set the edge and has kicked inside when needed, showcasing multiple ways how he can be implemented at the next level."

"Known as the first one in, last one out, Stroud possesses all the intangibles that NFL decision-makers seek from a franchise quarterback—head coach Ryan Day has praised his work ethic and professional approach to the game on a daily basis."

"Blessed with rare athleticism, a lightning quick first step and violent hands, the Bulldogs defensive tackle makes a living in the opponents' backfield."

"Jones is an easy mover. He has a smooth kick slide and possesses quick feet to mirror pass rushers. Jones’ nimble feet and quickness allow him to stay in front of pass rushers. When Jones plays with good pad level in pass protection, rushers struggle to win the outside track against him."

"He has very flexible hips, knees, and ankles that aid his change of direction. His impressive balance is evident through his cuts and through contact."

"A smart-accurate passer who doesn’t force throws and rarely makes mistakes. Lacks prototype size but sees the field very well, demonstrates natural feel in the pocket and can push the ball downfield with a simple flick of the wrist."

"Skoronski possesses exceptional athleticism, great passion and high character. His quick feet and fundamentally sound technique are two of his more favorable attributes."

"The Horned Frogs’ standout exhibits notable linear burst, lateral burst, long speed, and play strength. At the line of scrimmage, Johnston uses his explosiveness, jab steps, hesitations, and hand usage to release."

"Hyatt possesses legitimate track speed and should run a 40-time in the high 4.2s or low 4.3s. He plays with excellent foot speed, which helps him set up cuts in his routes and win against press coverage."