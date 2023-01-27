Mock Draft Roundup: Lions Add Defensive Firepower

Texas Tech EDGE Tyree Wilson has been most frequently mocked to Detroit Lions at No. 6 overall over last week.

Over the last week, Texas Tech EDGE Tyree Wilson has been most frequently mocked to the Detroit Lions at No. 6 overall.

Let’s explore now who the draft analysts believe Brad Holmes and the Lions are selecting in their latest mock drafts, starting with the No. 6 pick.

Defensive back Brian Branch, Alabama

Branch is currently being selected by the following:

Pro Football Network (Ian Cummings)

Defensive lineman Bryan Bresee, Clemson

Bresee is currently being mocked by the following:

NFL.com (Bucky Brooks); Pro Football Focus (Marcus Mosher); Draft Countdown (Shane Hallam); *The Draft Wire (Luke Easterling); *indicates a trade

As Mosher writes,

“The Lions are close to being a real contender in the NFC, but they’ll need improvements along the front seven of their defense. Aidan Hutchinson was fantastic as a rookie, but they need more help on the interior. While Bresee doesn’t have the production of a top-10 pick, he is a unique athlete with incredible size and strength. The best part is that he plays incredibly hard, which is a must for head coach Dan Campbell.”

Cornerback Kelee Ringo, Georgia

Ringo is presently being picked by the following:

SI NFL Draft Bible

Defensive lineman Myles Murphy, Clemson

Murphy is presently being picked by the following:

*The Draft Network (Damian Parson); CBS Sports (Josh Edwards); *indicates a trade

EDGE Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech

Wilson is currently being mocked by the following:

ESPN (Mel Kiper Jr.); CBS Sports (Ryan Wilson); Walter Football (Walter Cherepinsky); The 33rd Team (Scouting Department); Tankathon

As Kiper opines,

“The Lions finished the season with eight wins in their final 10 games, but their explosive offense papered over massive holes on the other side of the ball. They ranked last in the league in yards per play allowed (6.2) and opposing QBR (55.9); they had issues defending the run and the pass. Wilson, the top true defensive end in this class, would help both. He can use his burst at the snap to beat offensive tackles on passing downs or use his 6-foot-6 frame to hold up against the run. An edge-rushing duo of Wilson and Aidan Hutchinson would be formidable, with surprise rookie James Houston working in on obvious passing downs."

Let's turn our attention now to who the draft analysts have projected for Detroit at No. 18.

Tight end Dalton Kincaid, Utah

Kincaid is presently being mocked by the following:

CBS Sports (Chris Trapasso)

EDGE Lukas Van Ness, Iowa

Van Ness is presently being mocked by the following:

Pro Football Network (Ian Cummings)

Defensive back Brian Branch, Alabama

Branch is currently being mocked by the following:

Pro Football Focus (Marcus Mosher); Draft Countdown (Shane Hallam)

Cornerback Devon Witherspoon, Illinois

Witherspoon is presently being mocked by the following:

CBS Sports (Ryan Wilson); The Draft Network (Damian Parson)

As Parson writes,

“The Lions’ pursuit to improve their defense continues with their second pick in this NFL mock draft. Dan Campbell loves toughness and physicality, and CB Devon Witherspoon embodies this perfectly. His tackling in space and in run support is better than most CBs that I have studied. Pairing him with Jeff Okudah sounds like a dream come true.”

Tight end Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

Mayer is currently being selected by the following:

Tankathon

Cornerback Kelee Ringo, Georgia

Ringo is currently being mocked by the following:

CBS Sports (Josh Edwards)

As Edwards writes,

"Kelee Ringo is impressive from a height, weight and speed perspective. He was no stranger to getting twisted around at the route stem but shows great recovery speed. Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn should be a valuable resource for Ringo.”

Linebacker Henry To'o To'o, Alabama

To'o To'o is presently being mocked by the following:

NFL Draft Bible

Linebacker Trenton Simpson, Clemson

Simpson is currently being picked by the following:

NFL.com (Daniel Jeremiah)

Cornerback Christian Gonzalez, Oregon

Gonzalez is currently being mocked by the following:

NFL.com (Bucky Brooks); ESPN (Mel Kiper Jr.); The 33rd Team (Scouting Department)

Cornerback Joey Porter Jr., Penn State

Porter is currently being selected by the following:

Walter Football (Walter Cherepinsky)

Cornerback Cam Smith, South Carolina

Smith is currently being mocked by the following:

The Draft Wire (Luke Easterling)