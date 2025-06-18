Lions' 2025 Opponent Signs Pro Bowl Cornerback
Jaire Alexander won't be suiting up in the NFC North in 2025, but the Detroit Lions will still have to square off against their former division rival.
On Wednesday, Alexander signed a one-year deal worth $4 million with the Baltimore Ravens, according to NFL media reports.
With incentives, Alexander can make up to $6 million in 2025. He will earn $500,000 each in incentives for reaching 35 percent, 40 percent, 45 percent and 50 percent of defensive snaps played.
The Lions will travel to Baltimore to take on the Ravens in Week 3 on Monday Night Football, meaning they will see the former Green Bay Packer early in the season.
Alexander was released by the Packers on June 9 after the team had explored trade possibilities involving the two-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time Second Team All-Pro.
The veteran was set to cost $24.65 million against the cap for Green Bay in 2025 in the penultimate year of a four-year, $84 million contract signed in 2022.
Buzz connecting Alexander to the Ravens heated up on Tuesday, when Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson urged general manager Eric DeCosta to make a move for the talented but injury prone defensive back.
"Go get him Eric. I love all our corners, don't get me wrong," Jackson said, via CBS Sports. "But go get him, Eric."
Jackson and Alexander have a history together, as the two played collegiately together at Louisville from 2015-17.
In his career against Detroit, Alexander has totaled 24 combined tackles, 19 solos and one interception. Due to injury issues, he has not played against Detroit since the regular season finale in the 2022 season.
Throughout his seven-year career, Alexander has notched 12 interceptions, 287 combined tackles and 12 tackles for loss. Due to injuries, he has been limited to 14 total games over the last two seasons and has played a full season just once since 2019.