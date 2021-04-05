4 Keys for Success for D'Andre Swift in 2021

Read more on the four keys for success for second-year Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift in 2021

Last season, rookie running back D'Andre Swift turned in a solid rookie campaign, and posted a 4.6 yard-per-carry average on 114 carries. He also found the end zone a total of 10 times (eight rushing and two receiving).

I went back, and watched all 171 plays he was a part of during last season.

Swift was clearly a one-gear runner who ran hard. There was nothing special about him other than the fact he gave it everything he had.

Swift also added another dimension by being able to catch the ball out of the backfield.

Swift is not a franchise back. Swift is not an ideal starting back, but he is a good No. 2 back who can spell the starter.

He is also a decent third-down back.

The way I see it, there are four keys to what he must do better in 2021.

1.) Swift can not hesitate in the backfield.

This is a big one. There were way too many plays that were three yards and a cloud of proverbial dust.

He needs to just go from the moment he touches the ball, because at times, he took too long to get going.

A back who lacks that second gear can not afford to try to get pretty or cute in the backfield.

2.) Swift needs to lower his pad level.

Swift ran too upright and too high.

If he doesn't lower his pad level moving forward, he's going to be an easy target for defenders and run a higher risk of injury -- something that obviously won't bode well for his chances of having a long NFL career.

Kirthmon F. Dozier, Imagn Content Services, LLC

3.) Swift needs to bounce runs inside to the outside more.

He needs to start doing this, instead of trying to run over defenders -- which he is not able to do in the NFL.

He is not a power runner, despite his best efforts.

He needs to try to run away from defenders, instead of taking them on. He also needs to develop a better stiff-arm to keep defenders off of him, as he is turning it outside.

4.) Swift must become more consistent catching the football.

He was targeted 57 times, and came away with 46 grabs in 2020.

If he is going to carve out a niche in the NFL as a third-down back, he has to catch everything thrown his direction.

He needs to be catching passes every day of the offseason.

There can never again be a repeat of his Week 1 drop against the Chicago Bears, when he cost the Lions a chance to win.

Many of the best backs in the NFL have a dominant trait, whether it is break-away speed, bruising power or flat-out elusiveness.

While Swift does not have those types of characteristics or the ability to be a home run-hitting back, he does need to find ways to better utilize the abilities he has been blessed with.

Having former NFL running back Duce Staley as his position coach, an experienced running backs coach from his time with the Philadelphia Eagles, is sure to assist in Swift's development.

