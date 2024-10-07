Lions Add Veteran LB to Practice Squad
The Detroit Lions added more linebacker depth to their practice squad ahead of a Week 6 showdown with the Dallas Cowboys.
On Monday, reports surfaced that the Lions are adding outside linebacker Cam Gill to the practice squad.
Gill entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2020, signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after playing collegiately at Wagner. He made the Buccaneers' active roster out of training cam and remained with the team throughout the season, notching a half-sack on Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl.
The Wagner product has played in 40 NFL games, most recently in 15 games with the Buccaneers in 2023. He signed with the Carolina Panthers ahead of the 2024 season, but was released on Sept. 5.
Gill also has special teams experience, with 768 career snaps in that facet of the game. He has 29 career tackles, a forced fumble and 2.5 sacks.
The Lions have dealt with injuries at the linebacker position throughout the season. Alex Anzalone missed the Week 3 win over the Arizona Cardinals with a concussion, while Derrick Barnes is on injured reserve with a knee injury.
Without Barnes in Week 4, the Lions had several linebackers play rotational roles. Malcolm Rodriguez, Ben Niemann, Jalen Reeves-Maybin and Trevor Nowaske all got defensive snaps in addition to starters Anzalone and Jack Campbell.
To help combat the injuries, the Lions also signed linebacker Abraham Beauplan to the practice squad earlier in the season. Beauplan played with the Lions in the preseason.