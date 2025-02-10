Detroit Lions Open Among Super Bowl LX Favorites
The Detroit Lions are among the early betting favorites to win Super Bowl LX next season.
After the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, 40-22, in Super Bowl LIX, the opening odds were released for next season.
Understandably, Dan Campbell's squad is still considered among the favorite's to win the Lombardi Trophy next season.
The Chiefs opened up as the betting favorites (+600), according to Draft Kings. The Eagles (+700), Bills (+700), Ravens (+700) and Lions (+1000) are the five early betting favorites.
The 49ers (+1600), Commanders (+1800), Packers (+1800) and Bengals (+2000) are also teams that are viewed to be in the mix next season to potentially win the Lombardi Trophy.
Detroit returns an offense that was among the highest-scoring units in NFL history.
It is expected that upgrades to the defensive line and secondary will again give Campbell and his roster an opportunity to win their first-ever Super Bowl.
Detroit's season ended far too prematurely, as the Commanders marched into Ford Field and defeated the Lions in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. It had been the first time in franchise history that Detroit was the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC.
Next year's Super Bowl will take place in Santa Clara, California at Levi's Stadium. Detroit is still among a handful of NFL team's that have yet to ever appear in the big game in the modern era.
Super Bowl LX Betting Odds
- Kansas City Chiefs +600
- Philadelphia Eagles +700
- Buffalo Bills +700
- Baltimore Ravens +700
- Detroit Lions +1000
- San Francisco 49ers +1600
- Green Bay Packers +1800
- Washington Commanders +1800
- Cincinnati Bengals +2000
- Los Angeles Rams +2800
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.