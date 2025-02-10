Lessons Lions Can Learn From Super Bowl Champion Eagles
The 2024 NFL season is over, and the Philadelphia Eagles are Super Bowl champions.
With a mix of defensive dominance and opportunistic offense, the Eagles stopped Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs' pursuit of a three-peat in a 40-22 victory.
For the Detroit Lions, there is an outline of what is required to win at the highest stage. Detroit had goals of winning it all in 2024, but ultimately came up short.
Here are four lessons the Lions can learn from the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl championship that capped off the 2024 season.
Pass rush dominance
The Eagles dominated the Chiefs' offensive line throughout Sunday's game. It was an example of just how big a strong pass rush can be for a defense, as the Eagles' defensive line kept Mahomes uncomfortable and forced him into multiple turnovers.
Josh Sweat had 2.5 sacks, defensive tackle Milton Williams added two of his own, Jordan Davis had one and rookie Jalyx Hunt added a half-sack. With so much production from so many different individuals, the Chiefs had their hands full up front.
Against the best active quarterback in the league, the Eagles' defensive line dominated and kept the Chiefs from getting any momentum until the third quarter.
Currently, the Lions have an elite edge rusher in Aidan Hutchinson but struggled to get to the quarterback and compile sacks when he was lost for the season with a leg injury. Heading into 2025, the Lions will need to fine-tune their pass rush to put themselves in the best possible position to make a deep playoff run.
Owning time of possession
Because the Chiefs couldn't get going in the first half, the Eagles were able to dominate the time of possession throughout Sunday's game. This allowed Sirianni's team to dictate the pace and control the ball.
With the high-powered nature of the Chiefs' offense, the Eagles owning the time of possession allowed them to keep Mahomes and company off the field. Philadelphia was able to dominate in every aspect of the game as a result, holding advantages in total yards (179-23), first downs (13-1) and time of possession (19:59-10:01) in building a 24-0 halftime lead.
Dominating in this fashion required exceptional performances on both sides of the ball, which is exactly what Philadelphia got. The Eagles drove into Kansas City territory on every drive save for the one that ended the first half with kneel downs, while the Chiefs didn't get into opposing territory until the third quarter.
With the Lions' ability to run the ball and generate big plays, this is an avenue they can take offensively.
Capitalize on takeaways
The Eagles' defense forced two huge takeaways leading to points in the first half that helped set the tone. Rookie cornerback Cooper DeJean generated a momentum-altering play in the second quarter with a pick-six, and linebacker Zack Baun added another interception deep in Chiefs territory which led to another touchdown.
Detroit's defense was at its best in 2024 when it was creating takeaways. These plays are game-changing, as most times they put the offense in advantageous positions to create points.
In a way, the Lions' postseason demise can be tied to the lack of takeaways in the Divisional Round. They turned the ball over five times against the Washington Commanders, while the Commanders did not turn the ball over at all.
Philadelphia's defense was dominant in this area throughout the entire postseason, as the Eagles finished an NFL record-tying plus-13 in turnover differential across their playoff journey.
Opportunistic and adaptable offense
With these turnovers, the Eagles were able to be in a good position offensively throughout the night. They took advantage of their opportunities, generating points on each of their three takeaways. Additionally, Jalen Hurts hit Devonta Smith for a 46-yard touchdown one play after Kansas City turned the ball over on downs.
In addition to being opportunistic, the Eagles were also able to adapt in their dominant win. The Chiefs had a clear game plan to stifle running back Saquon Barkley and were successful in their efforts, as he was held to just 2.3 yards per carry.
However, the Eagles found other ways to be successful offensively. Hurts threw for 221 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for a game-high 72 yards and a touchdown. When their primary style was taken away by the Chiefs, Hurts and company found other ways to dominate the game.
With so many weapons, the Lions can replicate this with their ability to win on the ground or through the air. Being adaptable is critical to winning in the postseason, and the Eagles' ability to do so was on full display in Sunday's game.