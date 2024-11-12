Lions Are 13-Point Favorites Against Jaguars
The Detroit Lions are 13-point betting favorites against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 11.
Detroit were also large betting favorites against the expansion Jaguars back in 1995.
After defeating the Texans in comeback fashion, head coach Dan Campbell expressed how proud he was of his squad during his Monday media session with reporters.
"I’m real proud of them. I mean, that’s – look, that’s part of our identity, that’s part of our core foundation, that’s why grit’s up on the wall," said Campbell. "Because it doesn’t matter how much talent you have, it doesn’t matter how good your coordinators are, man, without that as your bedrock, you’ll be an inconsistent team, I believe.
"You win one and then you may lose, you may win, you may lose. But when you’ve got that and you’re made that way and our team embraces that, they buy into it," Campbell continued. "It’s why we have the camps that we have, training camp, it’s why we do what we do, it’s why we pad up, it’s why we go live."
Detroit's coaching staff regularly puts the team in pressure situations at practice in order to maximize results each week.
"It’s money in the bank, you invest in that early so that it pays dividends as the season goes because you can’t do it during the season, and I think that hardens your team. You put them in pressure situations, they buy into that," said Campbell. "You figure out who can steady their heart rate and make big plays in the moment, pressure situations. And the guys that, maybe that’s not their deal, and you get them out of the way. But that’s part of who they are, that’s who we are, our players know that. That’s their identity, that’s our identity.”
