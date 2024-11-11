What They're Saying: Lions 'Never Panic' in Thrilling Win
Here is a sample of the Detroit Lions' locker room reaction to their 26-23 thrilling win over the Houston Texans in Week 10, via the team's social media channel.
On the defense's resiliency and belief in Jared Goff:
“I’d never doubt Jared. I’ve been playing against Jared since I got in the league. I know what type of player he is, I know the type of guy he is. I know that offense, they’re (expletive) tough, man. And they are very resilient. He could’ve thrown five picks, I’m still riding with him regardless. For one, he’s our leader, but for two, that guy isn’t going away easily. Especially if we continue to keep giving him the ball back, we know at some point they’re gonna get points up on the score. So honestly, we never panic. As a defense we just want to do our job, we know how good our offense is. As long as we can get some stops and get them the ball back, we’ve got a chance.”
How the defense kept the Lions in the game with the offense struggling:
"We just did what we were coached to do, what we're supposed to do. I feel like we try to give ourselves a chance every night. We played good as a team in the second half, and we just played our brand of football. As a d-line, I'm proud of what we did. There's a lot of things we've got to clean up, but we did do some things to help impact the game and ultimately we came out with a team win. It feels good to have an impact on the game, but it's even better to get a team win."
On if he can describe his feelings after making the game-winning kick:
"I really can't, because I just don't deserve this. I was a soccer player growing up, I idolized football players in the NFL and all that stuff, and just to be here is surreal. I'm still finding myself kind of pinching myself. I'm so grateful for all the doors that the Lord has opened for me. Even if I wasn't here, I'd still be praising His name. Hopefully, given the stage that I may or may not have, I hope that's what I can do."
On if he looks forward to the next big moment:
"I think that it feels almost too scripted, like too good to be true. So I don't try to let myself get too far into the what ifs and just kind of keep myself in the moment and stay even-keeled while I can."
On the importance of Sunday's win:
"It's hard to win in the NFL and win on the road, so any time we can do that, it's big. But there's never no question. The whole team's one heartbeat and we know we've been through everything, so when adversity does hit, we know that each guy's gonna -- all you've got to do is do your job, one play at a time, and good things happen."
On overcoming turnovers to win the game:
"I'm just glad we were able to win that game, whatever it takes to win in this league, at this point in the season. Those type of games, it was tough for us, I'm gonna be honest, offensively. I feel like I didn't have my best game, they had a good plan on defense for us. But at the end of the day, we figured out a way to win and that's the most important thing."
What the comeback win says about the Lions as a team:
"It's just a gritty win. Down at halftime, and then I feel like it was no question that we were still gonna win that game. It was an unwavering faith in this locker room. Everybody was confident, everyone would come back. That's the type of wins you want in the regular season, because it builds the toughness of the team, and it shows how gritty we are."