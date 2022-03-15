Detroit Lions Awarded Three Compensatory Picks in 2022 NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions have been awarded compensatory picks for the first time in six years.

The Detroit Lions were awarded three extra draft picks ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft.

It was announced on Tuesday which NFL squads were awarded compensatory picks.

Compensatory picks are assigned to organizations that let go of a certain amount of talent in free agency, when compared with their number of additions.

The league has awarded over 100 compensatory picks over the past five seasons. The Lions have received none of them in that timespan.

Based on the offseason moves made last season, Detroit was awarded pick No. 97 overall in the third round, pick No. 177 in the fifth round and pick No. 217 in the sixth round of this year's draft.

In 2021, Detroit moved on from wideouts Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones and Jamal Agnew, as well as kicker Matt Prater and linebacker Jarrad Davis.

In free agency, Lions general manager Brad Holmes signed running back Jamaal Williams and wideout Breshad Perriman, which counted against the number of picks allotted.

After factoring in compensatory picks, Detroit's front office is on the verge of having nine draft picks in 2022, including three selections in the top 34.

