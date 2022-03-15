Detroit Lions Awarded Three Compensatory Picks in 2022 NFL Draft
The Detroit Lions were awarded three extra draft picks ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft.
It was announced on Tuesday which NFL squads were awarded compensatory picks.
Compensatory picks are assigned to organizations that let go of a certain amount of talent in free agency, when compared with their number of additions.
The league has awarded over 100 compensatory picks over the past five seasons. The Lions have received none of them in that timespan.
Based on the offseason moves made last season, Detroit was awarded pick No. 97 overall in the third round, pick No. 177 in the fifth round and pick No. 217 in the sixth round of this year's draft.
In 2021, Detroit moved on from wideouts Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones and Jamal Agnew, as well as kicker Matt Prater and linebacker Jarrad Davis.
Recommended Lions Articles
Tracy Walker: Still 'Unfinished Business' in Detroit
Safety Tracy Walker explained why re-signing with the Detroit Lions was the best decision he could make for his future.
Detroit Lions Re-Sign WR Kalif Raymond
Kalif Raymond will return to the Detroit Lions in 2022.
Marcus Williams Will Not Join Detroit Lions
Safety Marcus Williams is signing with the Baltimore Ravens
In free agency, Lions general manager Brad Holmes signed running back Jamaal Williams and wideout Breshad Perriman, which counted against the number of picks allotted.
After factoring in compensatory picks, Detroit's front office is on the verge of having nine draft picks in 2022, including three selections in the top 34.
- Subscribe to the AllLions podcast on iTunes
- Like and follow AllLions on Facebook
- Follow us on Twitter: @detroitpodcast @vitojerome @llamorandier @danielkellybook @CBooher_
- Follow Detroit Sports Podcast on Instagram: @detroitsports_podcast
Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.