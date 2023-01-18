Lions OC Ben Johnson Is Back

Ben Johnson will not take a head coaching job for the 2023 NFL season.

Ben Johnson will return as offensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions.

According to a report from NFL Network, Detroit's talented offensive mind let prospective teams know he intends to stay with the Lions for the upcoming 2023 season.

"He feels Detroit is building something special and wants to see it through," NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported. "Should be a hot HC name again next year."

The Lions' offense has flourished under Johnson's watchful eye over the past season and a half.

When Dan Campbell was hired by the Lions, Anthony Lynn was tabbed to be the offensive coordinator.

Unfortunately, the offense stagnated and quarterback Jared Goff looked completely lost.

Campbell made the tough call to strip the veteran coach of play-calling duties midway through the season and parted ways with Lynn after the conclusion of the 2021 season.

Last year, Johnson was given additional responsibilities in the passing game and the results came quickly.

The offense started to move the football and Goff looked more comfortable working with Amon-Ra St. Brown.

This season, St. Brown and Goff's chemistry continued to flourish, as the talented wideout emerged as one of the elite receivers in the league.

Goff had one of the best seasons of his career and will now have the opportunity to continue to work with Johnson.

Detroit's talented offensive coordinator is surely to become a hot name again in the hiring cycle next offseason, but for now, Detroit's fanbase can breathe a sigh of relief.

The band is staying together.

