All Lions

Lions Are Betting Favorites in Majority of 2025 NFL Games

Detroit Lions are a betting favorite against most of their opponents this season.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions Amon-Ra St. Brown cheers during the second half of the game between the Detroit Pistons and the Knicks
Detroit Lions Amon-Ra St. Brown cheers during the second half of the game between the Detroit Pistons and the Knicks / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Detroit Lions are betting favorites in the majority of their 2025 regular season games, according to DraftKings sports book.

In fact, there are only five games on their current schedule in which the Lions are a betting underdog.

Those include the road game against the Packers, as well as games against the Eagles, Commanders, Chiefs and Ravens. The Lions are favored in every home game at this point. The Lions' largest current spread is their Week 4 game against the Browns where they are 10.5-point favorites.

Dan Campbell's squad faces a tough test this season, as their road schedule is widely considered among the toughest in football.

Detroit is the only team in the league that concludes their season in back-to-back games against division rivals on the road.

Current Lions' odds for 2025 regular season

Week 1 at Packers: Lions +1.5
Week 2 vs. Bears: Lions -4.5
Week 3 at Ravens: Lions +3.5
Week 4 vs. Browns: Lions -10.5
Week 5 at Bengals: Lions -1.5
Week 6 at Chiefs: Lions +3
Week 7 vs Buccaneers: Lions -3.5
Week 9 vs. Vikings: Lions -4.5
Week 10 at Commanders: Lions +1.5
Week 11 at Eagles: Lions +3.5
Week 12 vs. Giants: Lions -8.5
Week 13 vs. Packers: Lions -2.5
Week 14 vs. Cowboys: Lions -6
Week 15 at Rams: Lions -1.5
Week 16 vs. Steelers: Lions -6
Week 17 vs. Vikings: Lions -2.5
Week 18 vs. Bears: Lions -1.5

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

More from Detroit Lions OnSI

feed

Published
John Maakaron
JOHN MAAKARON

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland  Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!

Home/News