Lions Are Betting Favorites in Majority of 2025 NFL Games
The Detroit Lions are betting favorites in the majority of their 2025 regular season games, according to DraftKings sports book.
In fact, there are only five games on their current schedule in which the Lions are a betting underdog.
Those include the road game against the Packers, as well as games against the Eagles, Commanders, Chiefs and Ravens. The Lions are favored in every home game at this point. The Lions' largest current spread is their Week 4 game against the Browns where they are 10.5-point favorites.
Dan Campbell's squad faces a tough test this season, as their road schedule is widely considered among the toughest in football.
Detroit is the only team in the league that concludes their season in back-to-back games against division rivals on the road.
Current Lions' odds for 2025 regular season
Week 1 at Packers: Lions +1.5
Week 2 vs. Bears: Lions -4.5
Week 3 at Ravens: Lions +3.5
Week 4 vs. Browns: Lions -10.5
Week 5 at Bengals: Lions -1.5
Week 6 at Chiefs: Lions +3
Week 7 vs Buccaneers: Lions -3.5
Week 9 vs. Vikings: Lions -4.5
Week 10 at Commanders: Lions +1.5
Week 11 at Eagles: Lions +3.5
Week 12 vs. Giants: Lions -8.5
Week 13 vs. Packers: Lions -2.5
Week 14 vs. Cowboys: Lions -6
Week 15 at Rams: Lions -1.5
Week 16 vs. Steelers: Lions -6
Week 17 vs. Vikings: Lions -2.5
Week 18 vs. Bears: Lions -1.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
