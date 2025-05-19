Ranking Lions' Biggest Rivals
The Detroit Lions, with their recent battles in the postseason, have acquired some new rivals the last couple seasons. Yet, they also have their longtime ones which are rich in tradition and have existed for decades. Those rivalries, with teams like the Bears and the Packers, aren't dying out anytime soon.
Without further ado, here is a ranking of the Lions’ five biggest rivalries entering the 2025 season.
5. Philadelphia Eagles
The reigning Super Bowl champion Eagles are the hunted for the Lions and every other NFC franchise.
Philadelphia blew out Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, 40-22, in Super Bowl LIX, and Nick Sirianni's team certainly appears to be strong enough to repeat as world champs in 2025.
The Eagles enter the upcoming season as arguably the biggest obstacle in the way of the Lions reigning supreme atop the NFC. And the two Super Bowl contenders are set to square off in a Week 11 primetime tilt at Lincoln Financial Field.
4. Washington Commanders
The Lions suffered a devastating loss to the Commanders in the divisional round of last year's postseason. Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels had his way against the Lions’ defense all game, completing 22-of-31 passes for 299 yards and two touchdowns.
Detroit will look to enact revenge against Daniels & Co. on the road in Week 10.
3. Los Angeles Rams
There's not much better than watching Matthew Stafford and the Rams square off with Jared Goff and the Lions. The last two contests between the two teams have been instant classics, with Dan Campbell's squad prevailing in both (including in an NFC wild card playoff matchup in January 2024).
These two teams are coached by two of the very best coaches in the game in Campbell and the Rams’ Sean McVay. And they have certainly formed an intense rivalry since Stafford and Goff were traded for each other in March 2021.
McVay and Campbell will duke it out next in a must-see Week 15 contest in Los Angeles.
2. Chicago Bears
After finishing a dismal 5-12 last season, the Bears appear to be on the rise. They have a new head coach in former Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. Plus, the Chicago franchise made several acquisitions in an attempt to upgrade its roster. Perhaps most notably, it made a concerted effort to overhaul its offensive line, acquiring offensive linemen Joe Thuney (trade), Jonah Jackson (trade) and Drew Dalman (free agency).
The Lions will battle Johnson and the Bears for the first time of the season in Week 2 at Ford Field. The second matchup between the two NFC North squads will come in Week 18 at Soldier Field.
1. Green Bay Packers
The Packers, led by Jordan Love under center, are the current biggest threats to Detroit in the NFC North.
Green Bay, guided by seventh-year head man Matt LaFleur, features multiple playmakers on both sides of the ball, including Josh Jacobs and Christian Watson on offense and Rashan Gary and Xavier McKinney on defense.
LaFleur & Co. won 11 games a season ago, and should be able to replicate that win total in 2025. They should be a thorn on the Lions’ side all season long.
The NFC North rivals will square off for the first time this upcoming season in Week 1 at Lambeau Field. They'll then meet up again in Detroit's annual Thanksgiving Day game at Ford Field.