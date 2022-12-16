Lions Can Tie Seahawks in Standings With Win Over Jets

A Detroit Lions victory over the New York Jets can improve their position in the standings.

The Detroit Lions can inch closer in the NFC standings with a victory over the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

On Thursday Night Football, the Seattle Seahawks were defeated by the San Francisco 49ers, 21-13.

The Seahawks loss dropped their record to 7-7 on the season.

With a win, which would be their sixth in the last seven weeks, Detroit would move into a tie with the Seahawks in the eighth spot of the NFC standings.

"I think it’s a huge test because I know that this team we’re getting ready to face is very much like we are in that sense I would say. I think (Robert) Saleh’s a -- he’s about the toughness and overcoming adversity, all these things, and you’re built a certain way," said Dan Campbell. "And so, I think that, I think what you said, we’re going up to their place, we’re out in the elements, though I don’t think it’ll be too bad. And we’re both jocking for playoff positions here. I think this is critical for both of us. And so, this is a heavyweight fight because I love our O-line, and this is a worthy, quality opponent, man, especially their front. So, it’s going to be pretty fun.”

Currently, the Seahawks own the tiebreaker over the Lions, since they were victorious at Ford Field over the Lions, 48-45, in Week 4.

Luckily, the Commanders and Giants matchup against one another in Week 15, hopefully adding another loss for one of those teams, if the game does not end up in a tie.

NFC Playoff Standings