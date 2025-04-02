'He's Got to Be Consistent': Lions Challenge Brodric Martin
The Detroit Lions have clear expectations for defensive tackle Brodric Martin heading into the upcoming 2025 NFL season.
In 2024, injuries slowed the progress of a developmental player who was expected to build upon his rookie campaign. After suffering a knee injury in the preseason finale, Martin was sidelined until late-November.
Upon returning, Martin appeared in just two games and played only 28 defensive snaps. In his two NFL seasons, the Western Kentucky product has played in five games and totaled four tackles.
Heading into his third season, general manager Brad Holmes expects the 25-year-old to be more consistent.
“Look, he’s got to be consistent," Holmes said. "Obviously, you guys all know I was very clear and transparent that he was more in the developmental project bucket when we took him. But, now it’s time for him not to just -- because he brought flashes in the preseason. When he came from his injury, he brought flashes, but, you know, he had some low points as well.
"So, we need to see more of the consistency of the flashes, and he just needs to be a consistent player," Holmes explained further. "And he knows that. We’ve had transparent conversations, and so he knows that he needs to be a consistent player. He’s got all the ability, he’s got all the physical tools to be a consistent player.”
Alim McNeill will not be available for Detroit to start the 2025 season, as he works his way back from a torn ACL suffered in December.
In free agency, the team added Roy Lopez and could add more defensive tackles in the NFL draft.
Derrick Harmon and Kenneth Grant have recently been mocked to the Lions in many of the latest projections.
For Martin, taking strides forward will be paramount for a defensive line in need of depth and productivity on a team playing a first-place schedule.