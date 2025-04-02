All Lions

'He's Got to Be Consistent': Lions Challenge Brodric Martin

Lions challenge Brodric Martin heading into 2025 NFL season.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Brodric Martin (99) practices during OTAs at Detroit Lions practice facility
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Brodric Martin (99) practices during OTAs at Detroit Lions practice facility / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Detroit Lions have clear expectations for defensive tackle Brodric Martin heading into the upcoming 2025 NFL season.

In 2024, injuries slowed the progress of a developmental player who was expected to build upon his rookie campaign. After suffering a knee injury in the preseason finale, Martin was sidelined until late-November.

Upon returning, Martin appeared in just two games and played only 28 defensive snaps. In his two NFL seasons, the Western Kentucky product has played in five games and totaled four tackles.

Heading into his third season, general manager Brad Holmes expects the 25-year-old to be more consistent.

“Look, he’s got to be consistent," Holmes said. "Obviously, you guys all know I was very clear and transparent that he was more in the developmental project bucket when we took him. But, now it’s time for him not to just -- because he brought flashes in the preseason. When he came from his injury, he brought flashes, but, you know, he had some low points as well.

"So, we need to see more of the consistency of the flashes, and he just needs to be a consistent player," Holmes explained further. "And he knows that. We’ve had transparent conversations, and so he knows that he needs to be a consistent player. He’s got all the ability, he’s got all the physical tools to be a consistent player.”

Alim McNeill will not be available for Detroit to start the 2025 season, as he works his way back from a torn ACL suffered in December.

In free agency, the team added Roy Lopez and could add more defensive tackles in the NFL draft.

Derrick Harmon and Kenneth Grant have recently been mocked to the Lions in many of the latest projections.

For Martin, taking strides forward will be paramount for a defensive line in need of depth and productivity on a team playing a first-place schedule.

More from Detroit Lions OnSI

feed

Published
John Maakaron
JOHN MAAKARON

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland  Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!

Home/News