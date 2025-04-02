Takeaways from Dan Campbell's 2025 League Meeting Media Session
Day 3 of the NFL’s Annual League Meetings took place Tuesday in Palm Beach, Fla. As part of the day’s activities, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell fielded questions from members of the media on a variety of topics, including the Lions’ 2025 road schedule and what the interior of the offensive line could look like this upcoming season.
Without further ado, here are six takeaways from Campbell's media session Tuesday.
Road schedule is 'Meat Grinder'
The Lions have a gauntlet of a schedule to look forward to in 2025. It includes a treacherous road slate of games, with stops in Kansas City, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Washington and Los Angeles (to play the Rams).
Each of those teams finished with a winning record in 2024, and the Chiefs, Ravens, Eagles and Rams each won their respective divisions. Furthermore, Kansas City and Philadelphia squared off in Super Bowl LIX, with the Eagles prevailing for their second Super Bowl title in franchise history.
Campbell understands that Detroit faces a difficult road ahead. Yet, it doesn't bother the fifth-year head man one bit.
“This is a challenge,” Campbell said of the road schedule Tuesday. “We're competitive, I'm competitive. So yeah, I love the thought of it. These are going to be outdoors, (on) grass. I hope it rains, it's mud, it's everything, the whole deal. This is going to be a meat grinder, you know?”
Additionally, Campbell expressed that the Lions could be a better team this year but end up with more losses than they did a season ago. Detroit finished 15-2 last season, winning the NFC North for a second straight season and capturing the NFC's No. 1 seed for the first time in franchise history.
Manu could play guard in 2025
The Lions could look a lot different along the interior of the offensive line in 2025.
Starring right guard Kevin Zeitler departed the organization earlier this offseason via free agency. Additionally, it's been well-documented that Graham Glasgow, last year's starting left guard, had a subpar season.
Subsequently, Detroit could look to draft an interior offensive lineman early this April, and could also look to give a bigger dose of reps to second-year pros Christian Mahogany and Giovanni Manu.
Manu, an offensive tackle out of the University of British Columbia, was very much a developmental prospect as a rookie, and failed to play a single snap in 2024.
Campbell mentioned Tuesday that the big-bodied lineman could be moved inside to guard this season. According to the Lions head man, Manu did receive some work at guard as part of the scout team last season.
As Campbell told reporters, “You're gonna kind of take a leap of faith and push those reps and see if he can grow from them, you know? Do you do that or do you keep him outside? Those are just some of the thoughts that I've had, we've had."
Looking to add at wide receiver
Wide receiver, along with the offensive line, is one of the few areas on offense the Lions need to upgrade heading into this April's draft.
Campbell expressed as much Tuesday, and indicated that Detroit would like to get younger at the position. It certainly makes sense, too, as both Tim Patrick and Kalif Raymond – the Lions’ third and fourth receivers, respectively – are north of 30.
"Love that group, but we were fortunate that we got out last year, during the season, for the most part, unscathed, as far as injuries and things of that nature," Campbell said. "That group, TP (Tim Patrick), Leaf (Kalif Raymond), obviously Saint (Amon-Ra St. Brown) and Jamo (Jameson Williams), those guys that we've got have been big for us. We would love to bring in more competition, particularly some youth. That would help, and let them all mix it up.”
Based on those comments from Campbell, it wouldn't surprise me at all if Detroit targets a wideout within the first two days of the draft later this month.
Foundation won't differ amidst coaching changes
The Lions experienced a flurry of coaching changes this offseason, losing both their coordinators (Aaron Glenn and Ben Johnson) and a variety of assistant coaches.
Yet, Detroit is still equipped with a strong core of players. To Campbell, that more than makes up for the mass turnover on the coaching staff.
In making this point, he mentioned several players on offense, including Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Penei Sewell, and multiple members of the defense, including Aidan Hutchinson, Alim McNeill and Kerby Joseph.
In reference to that core group of players, Campbell said, “That's what we are. We can say, 'Well this is our scheme, this is what we're running.' No, no, no. They're the ones who make it what it is. That's our playbook, those guys.”
In favor of keeping the 'tush push'
Campbell is a proponent of keeping the “tush push” – made popular by the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles – a part of the game in 2025.
“I am of the school that, hey, they found something and it's up to everybody else to stop it,” he said.
Change in draft approach with later picks
As a result of the Lions' 15-2, NFC North-winning 2024 campaign, the organization's first pick this April won't be until No. 28 overall.
It comes in stark contrast to when Campbell took over as head coach and the organization was consistently picking at the top of the draft.
With the change in where the team is drafting, Campbell made it known Tuesday he no longer focuses as much attention on the prospects that are likely going to be top-10 picks. Instead, he and his coaching staff focus much more on the group of players expected to still be available toward the end of the first round.
Per Campbell, it allows him to use his time scouting players much more efficiently.