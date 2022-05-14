Skip to main content

Detroit Lions Will Conduct Joint Practices with Indianapolis Colts

Dan Campbell explains why the team decided to conduct joint practices with the Indianapolis Colts.

The Detroit Lions did not have an opportunity to conduct joint practices with another NFL team last season. 

With head coach Dan Campbell working his way through his first season at the helm, the team did not get together with another club to work in training camp against a different opponent. 

Speaking ahead of the rookie minicamp activities Saturday, Campbell announced the team will conduct joint practices with the Indianapolis Colts during training camp. 

The team last conducted joint workouts with the Colts back in 2017, which ended up being Jim Caldwell's final season coaching the Lions. 

Detroit's opponents in the preseason have been officially announced and includes the Colts, the Atlanta Falcons and the Pittsburgh Steelers. 

"I just think you get two real good (days of practice). First off, it's a change in intensity because you are going against another opponent," Campbell said. "Sometimes, even as intense as you try to make your own practices, just to be able to go against a different opponent, just levels the stakes." 

Campbell continued, "The competition, just to raise the stakes a little bit goes a long way for your guys. To be able to get two really good days against them and certainly the preseason game, I think it changes up training camp, but it also raises the intensity and competition."

Detroit plays the Colts in Week 2 of the training camp and concludes with a matchup against the Steelers. 

