Lions Cornerback Being Evaluated for Hamstring Injury
The Detroit Lions' secondary was without two key members once again Tuesday, and a third is being evaluated for an injury following the conclusion of practice.
Safety Kerby Joseph and cornerback Amik Robertson were both out of action once again, and second-year cornerback Terrion Arnold is being evaluated for a hamstring injury following the conclusion of practice.
Arnold had suffered a calf strain earlier in camp, but returned to practice the following day. The defensive back has been having a solid showing in early camp practices, showcasing growth from an up-and-down rookie season in 2024.
Detroit has a history of being precautionary, and as a result Arnold's early departure could be for that reason. Arnold walked off the field confidently, and seemingly affirmed that in a social media post after practice.
Minor injury for Joseph
Joseph's absence is his third straight, but Lions coach Dan Campbell said he doesn't think the injury is major, and the team is hoping to see him return on Saturday.
"Yeah, Kerby, it's not major. He just had a bit of knee irritation, he'll be good," Campbell said. "We're hoping to get him back on Saturday."
Campbell also provided an update on defensive end Josh Paschal. Currently on the active/NFI list, he's expected to be ready to return to practice by early September.
"I think when he gets back, we're gonna need to get him some practice reps," Campbell said. "So I think we're hoping early September we get him in practice, and I think he's gonna need a couple weeks before we can expect him to play for us. I don't really know then, but right now he's still on schedule to hopefully be ready. He's on schedule to be ready for early September to start practicing. That's the best way to say it."