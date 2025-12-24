Who Holds Edge in Detroit Lions Matchup Against Vikings?

The Detroit Lions need a win, and some help, to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Next up on their schedule is a date with the Minnesota Vikings, who defeated them in their first meeting this season at Ford Field. That loss kickstarted what has been nearly two months of inconsistency since the Lions' bye week, where a 5-2 start has turned into their current 8-7 record.

With their playoff lives at stake, the Lions desperately need a win on Christmas Day in their game at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Here's a breakdown of how the Lions and Vikings match up in their Week 17 game.

Lions' offense vs. Vikings' defense

The Lions' offense really struggled against the Vikings in their first meeting, as Minnesota gave Detroit's interior offensive line trouble with their package of stunts and twists. Expect Detroit to be more prepared for that this time around, so the counter-adjustments from the Vikings could be the difference.

Minnesota's defense has been stout as of late, as they currently rank eighth in run defense and fifth in pass defense. They neutralized the impact of Detroit's run game last time, as Jahmyr Gibbs had just 25 rushing yards and the team as a whole averaged 3.3 yards per carry.

The Lions have the weapons to put up points against any defense, but they have lacked consistency. It took them three quarters to get going last week, and as a result there could be more tempo employed by Dan Campbell's group earlier in the game.

The Lions' array of weapons gives them a slight edge, but the interior offensive line and its ability to pick up blitzes ultimately holds the key to their success on Thursday.

Edge: Lions

Vikings' offense vs. Lions' defense

The Vikings have some injury questions to deal with on this short week. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy will not play. Additionally, running back Jordan Mason and tight end T.J. Hockenson both did not practice the last two days and running back Aaron Jones Sr. was limited.

With so many injuries, it's tough to predict what version of the Vikings will be on the field on Sunday. Wide receiver Justin Jefferson has tormented the Lions throughout his career, and even through subpar quarterback play for most of the year has managed to be impactful in big moments.

Elsewhere, the Vikings have Jordan Addision and the ever-improving Jalen Nailor out wide. The key for the Lions will be to make undrafted rookie quarterback Max Brosmer uncomfortable in his second career start.

The Vikings have won two in a row and have shown flashes of being more explosive. The Lions' defense has not been good over the last five games, allowing the most yards per game in that span in the NFL.

Detroit's defense is missing both starting safeties, who have suffered season-ending injuries, and their absences have been felt both against the pass and the run over the last several weeks.

Even if the Vikings are banged up, the Lions' defense has not done enough to earn the advantage over this recent stretch of inconsistency.

Edge: Even

Quarterbacks

The Lions have the upper hand at quarterback, both in experience and production. Jared Goff is having one of the best seasons of his career, throwing for over 4,000 yards and 32 touchdowns against just five interceptions.

Goff has made serious strides in his longevity, as this year marks the fourth consecutive season in which he has surpassed 4,000 yards, and he's five touchdowns short of a career-high. His passer rating is currently the second-highest mark he's had in a season in his career at 109.4.

Meanwhile, the Vikings have endured some quarterback troubles throughout the year. McCarthy has learned on the fly after missing all of his rookie year with a knee injury. In nine starts, he's 5-4 with an average of 161 yards per game. While inconsistent, he has shown some flashes of being the team's quarterback of the future, particularly during this recent stretch.

Because McCarthy can't go, the Vikings will turn to the undrafted Brosmer. In his first career start, Brosmer threw four interceptions. However, he looked better in his most recent appearance last week when McCarthy left the game with injury, as he completed seven-of-nine passes for 52 yards.

Edge: Lions

Special teams

The Lions' special teams struggles were one of the biggest factors in their Week 9 loss to the Vikings, as Minnesota blocked a field goal and return man Myles Price had a big game. Now, the Lions are looking to right the ship on their performance.

Will Reichard has been one of the most consistent kickers in the NFL, missing just two kicks all year. Meanwhile, Jake Bates has been up-and-down with six misses including that blocked kick against the Vikings.

Ultimately, the return game also features more firepower on the Vikings' end. Price has had some issues, but by and large has been solid throughout the year in big moments. The Lions have struggled to get Kalif Raymond going since he returned, while Tom Kennedy has been a nice spark in the kick return aspect.

Edge: Vikings

Coaching

These final two games will be pivotal for Dan Campbell, as he has faced plenty of criticism for his play-calling and decision making in recent weeks. When he gets into a groove, the Lions are hard to stop. However, those instances have been few and far between in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, Kevin O'Connell has managed the Vikings nicely over the last few weeks as the team has grown from earlier struggles. These are two of the brightest offensive minds in the NFL, and if both are humming it could turn into a shootout.

A key in this matchup will be how Campbell matches wits with Vikings' defensive coordinator Brian Flores. The Week 9 game was the last game where Lions' offensive coordinator John Morton called plays, and the offense struggled. Now, Campbell will get his chance to outwit one of the best defensive coordinators in the game.

Edge: Even

