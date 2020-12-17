Lions' Thursday Injury Report: Stafford, Ragnow, Golladay, Hand Out

According to a pool report, the Lions players that failed to participate in Thursday's practice included Tyrell Crosby, Kenny Golladay, Da’Shawn Hand, Frank Ragnow, Darryl Roberts and Matthew Stafford.

Fullback Jason Cabinda returned to practice, after missing Wednesday's indoor practice with an illness.

During his Thursday media session, interim head coach Darrell Bevell was asked how he has managed veteran running back Adrian Peterson's workload, with Peterson's advanced playing age being taken into account.

“Well, I think a guy like Adrian (Peterson) is a true professional. He always takes care of his body," Bevell said. "So, that’s the important part really for the athlete, that he’s doing everything that he can to manage his body, to stay in shape, to keep it in that form to be able to take that pounding. As you can see, Adrian -- I’ve said it before, I’ve used the word -- he’s a freak in terms of physical stature and what he can do with his body, particularly at the age that he’s playing at, as well as he’s playing.”

Detroit Lions' Thursday Injury Report

More from SI All Lions:

Detroit Lions to Interview Scott Pioli Next Week for General Manager

Magic Johnson Urges Lions to Hire Louis Riddick

Matthew Stafford Has Best Passer Rating in NFL When Under Pressure

Frank Ragnow 'Ultimate Football Guy' for Playing with Fractured Throat

Lions Plan to Interview Louis Riddick Friday

3 Coaches That Fit Chris Spielman's Vision

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @DetroitPodcast.