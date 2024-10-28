'High Level of Concern': Lions Could Face Packers Without Love
The Green Bay Packers might be without their starting quarterback, Jordan Love, for their Week 9 NFC North tilt with the Lions.
Love, who missed two games earlier this season with a knee sprain, left the Packers’ victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday prematurely with a groin injury. He suffered the ailment on the game's opening drive, but didn't exit the Week 8 matchup until midway through Green Bay's first drive of the second half.
Third-year passer Malik Willis entered in relief of Love.
“I do not (know). No idea,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said of Love's injury after the game. “But obviously, high level of concern any time a guy’s in there and he did it early, in that first drive, and I think you guys, I think everybody could see him struggling to move around. It just got to a point where we didn’t feel like, and he didn’t feel like he could protect himself.”
Willis threw for 202 yards and a touchdown in the win. Plus, he contributed another 73 yards and an additional score as a runner.
Most notably, though, on the second play of the Packers’ final drive of the game, Willis connected with receiver Jayden Reed on a 51-yard bomb. It ultimately helped set up Brandon McManus for a 24-yard, game-winning field goal, his second walk-off kick for Green Bay in as many weeks.
“Can’t say enough great things about Malik Willis, the job that he’s able to do to go in there,” LaFleur said. “The moment’s never too big for him, and he made a lot of big-time plays in this game. Not only with his arm, but his ability to, had a big pick-up with his legs. I’m just really proud of our guys.”
Willis, formerly of the Tennessee Titans, started Weeks 2 and 3 this season for the Packers, and led Green Bay to wins in both contests. He completed 25-of-33 passes for 324 yards and two touchdowns in those two games.
Leading up to each of the aforementioned early-season contests, Willis was afforded the opportunity to work with the first-team offense. It’s something he did not have the chance of doing this week, making his performance Sunday all the more impressive.
“It’s always hard when you turn to your backup quarterback, because all their reps are in practice running the scout team. So, he didn’t get any reps with the (game) plan,” LaFleur said. “(Packers offensive assistant) Sean Mannion, (assistant quarterbacks coach) Connor Lewis do a great job with staying with him post-practice to work on getting reps on air. But, there’s nothing like going out there and doing the real thing. And, I thought he played as well as we could have ever expected him to. I thought he did a really nice job.”
If Willis were to start next Sunday, it’d mark his first career start against the Lions. Meanwhile, Love has four career games (two starts) under his belt against Detroit, and has thrown for 648 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions in those contests.
The talented quarterback will undergo further testing, but it is reportedly believed Love avoided a long-term injury.
The Packers (6-2), winners of four in a row, sit a half game behind the Lions (6-1) for first place in the NFC North.