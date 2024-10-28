Lions Fans React to Bears Epic Loss to Commanders
The Chicago Bears just lost a football game to the Washington Commanders in devastating fashion.
Supporters of both teams will never forget where they were when they saw the pass launched by a talented rookie quarterback get tipped and land right in the arms of an open receiver.
Leading 15-12, all the Bears needed to do was avoid giving up a touchdown toss. Defenders are regularly taught and practice the "tip drill" to knock down passes that can tossed into the end zone.
Quarterback Jayden Daniels was able to scramble, evade defenders and eventually launched a deep pass that found it's way into the arms of wide receiver Noah Brown, who was open behind a sea of defenders.
"Here comes the Hail-Mary with the game on the line. Caught. It's a miracle," said announcer Jim Nantz. "It's Noah Brown. Oh my goodness. This town is going crazy. It's a madhouse in Landover, Maryland."
Several Lions fans immediately took to social media to express their shock and to laugh at the plight of a division rival.
"Hahahaha Bears," former Lions offensive lineman T.J. Lang shared.
A Westwood One V.P. of affiliate sales took a more measured approach, sharing, "I'm not gonna do that. I still have nightmares about Aaron Rodgers' javelin throw on that fateful Thursday Night at Ford Field. I don't wish that kinda heartbreak on anyone."
Here is a sample of top reactions to one of the wildest endings in NFL history.