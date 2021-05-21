Lions Assistant Coach: 'We Need to Disrupt the Quarterback'

The most frustrating aspect of the Detroit Lions defense the past three seasons has been the complete lack of a pass rush.

In a lighthearted moment during a recent media session, defensive pass game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant expressed that the best cornerback he has ever been around is Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald.

© Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

© Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

The meaning behind Pleasant's comments was not lost on anybody: A strong pass rush can drastically aid a team's defensive backs.

New defensive line coach Todd Wash also shared the importance of disrupting the opposition's quarterback when he addressed the media this week.

In Detroit's new 3-4 base defense, Wash expressed that a couple key members of the defense would be switching positions. He elaborated on the team's decision to switch Trey Flowers and Romeo Okwara to outside linebackers.

"For us, we need to disrupt the quarterback one way or another, either with four, five, six, whatever it may be," Wash said. "But for us to be able to help the defensive backs out, we got to be able to disrupt the quarterback. And it’s the same thing, the defensive backs help us out by having tight coverage, make them hold it a little bit longer and we can get to the quarterback, so it’s really rush and cover all works together."

In 2020, Flowers lined up to play outside linebacker in just nine snaps in Matt Patricia's defense. In 2019, it was 27 snaps, per Pro Football Focus.

Flowers is entering his third season in Motown after signing a five-year, $90 million contract signed back in 2019.

"He’s got a great skill set for what we’re trying to do. Every one of the players that we have on our defensive roster have a skill set, Wash said. "It’s going to be our job obviously as coaches to put them in that position to be successful, and I think Trey has that skill set as a defensive end in base and also in sub."

