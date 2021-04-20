Lions Draft LT Christian Darrisaw in Schrager's Latest Mock Draft

NFL Network reporter Peter Schrager typically only releases two mock drafts during the offseason.

In both of Schrager's 2021 mock drafts, the Lions have traded down to the No. 16 spot.

Alabama wideout DeVonta Smith was the Lions choice in his first mock draft, but general manager Brad Holmes and Co. select an offensive lineman in Schrager's latest.

Lions receive pick No. 16, as well as the Cardinals' 2022 first and third-round pick.

Cardinals receive the No. 7 overall pick.

With the 16th pick, the Detroit Lions select offensive lineman Christian Darrisaw.

"The Lions could be a team that trades back not once but multiple times in this draft. With Detroit in re-build mode and with just six draft picks this year, look for GM Brad Holmes to be wheelin' and dealin' during the entire three-day exercise," Schrager explained. "Darrisaw is a former lightly recruited prospect out of prep school who has been magnificent the past few years with the Hokies."

Charles LeClaire, USA TODAY Sports

Darrisaw was a three-year starter for Virgina Tech and played the left tackle position since his freshman season.

In 2020, he gave up no sacks or quarterback hits and was also an elite run blocker. Many draft analysts were impressed with his film and some believe he is the premier offensive lineman in the entire class.

According to the NFL Draft Bible, "Darrisaw can get to the second level with ease and had a plethora of highlight-reel pancake blocks downfield. He checks the arm-length box at 34 1/2 inches. His tape also shows a player with the talent to take his game to even greater heights."

More from SI All Lions:



Lions Pre-Draft Depth Chart

3 Lions Lose Workout Bonuses for Missing Voluntary Workouts

Lamorandier: 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

Breer: Lions 'Connected' to LB Micah Parsons

Top 10 Draft Picks in Detroit Lions History