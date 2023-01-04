Lions Target CB, DL in Latest 2023 Mock Draft

The Detroit Lions upgrade the secondary and the interior of their defensive line in latest 2023 mock draft.

The Lions have a chance at clinching a playoff spot going into the final week of the 2022 regular season.

Yet, the minds of many Detroit fans are still focused on what the organization is going to do in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Presently, Lions general manager Brad Holmes possesses two selections in the first round of next year's draft -- the No. 6 overall pick (via the Matthew Stafford trade with the Rams) and the No. 17 overall pick.

In this mock draft, Holmes & Co. go the defensive route with both picks. With the sixth overall selection, they draft Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo, and at No. 17 overall, they draft Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee.

Detroit's secondary has experienced its fair share of struggles throughout the 2022 campaign.

And, over the last two weeks, starting cornerback Jeff Okudah's production has fallen off mightily. In fact, the 2020 No. 3 overall pick was benched in the second half of the Lions' Week 16 contest with the Panthers. And then, a week ago, the Ohio State product logged just 17 total defensive snaps, his lowest number this season.

Enter Ringo, who has produced 41 total tackles, two interceptions, seven passes defensed and a forced fumble in 14 games for the reigning national champion Bulldogs in 2022.

As SI NFL Draft Bible wrote before the season, "On film, it looks like Ringo was built in a lab. He has a great frame, fantastic length and impressive speed. It didn’t matter the receiver’s speed he went up against in man coverage, Ringo was always in the wideouts hip pocket. With his length and speed, Ringo was never beaten on any vertical route. Ringo plays up to his strength, displaying physicality in coverage and with the ball in the air. Receivers weren’t able to win jump balls against him. Ringo has ball skills and consistently got his hands on the football."

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound defensive back has plus-ball-and-coverage skills, and possesses the ability to succeed in both man and zone coverage schemes. Additionally, he'd provide a much-needed boost to Detroit's subpar secondary.

Then, with the second of two first-round picks, the Lions upgrade the interior of their defensive line and select Bresee.

The 6-foot-5, 305-pounder possesses the size and the explosiveness to be an impact defensive tackle at the next level.

The Clemson product finished the 2022 campaign with five-and-a-half tackles for loss, three-and-a-half sacks and two passes defensed.

"A defensive lineman who boasts experience on the biggest stages and exhibits impressive unidirectional movement skills, power, and length, Bryan Bresee can be an elite defender if he grows more consistent with his technique," said NFL Draft Bible.

The selections of Ringo and Bresee would go a long way toward upgrading Detroit's defense headed into the 2023 season.