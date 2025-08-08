Lions Ennis Rakestraw Wants Nasty DM's to Stop, Is 'Truly Sorry'
Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw is likely experiencing a wide range of emotions after suffering a season-ending shoulder injury.
The 2024 second-round pick has experienced a difficult time battling injuries through the first two seasons of his career.
His rookie season was derailed after suffering a hamstring injury early in the season. As a result, the 5-foot-11 defensive back only played in eight games. He ended his inaugural season in Motown on the injured reserve list.
In college, the talented defensive back also battled injuries, causing many to wonder if he would be able to develop into a contributing player. General manager Brad Holmes has faced a significant amount of scrutiny due to signing and drafting players with challenges staying healthy.
Most notably, cornerback Emmanuel Moseley was brought back to the Lions, even after suffering another serious injury his first season in Detroit. Another second-round pick, Levi Onwuzurike, also has not been able to consistently contribute due to injury. His 2025 season has been derailed due to an ACL injury that required surgery.
Rakestraw, who posted an emotional video on social media after his shoulder surgery, took to social media again on Friday morning to share a couple of messages to his followers. He posted, "God has all the answers and I’ll never question him .. But truly sorry."
Unfortunately, he also needed to add in a separate post, "And quit dm me saying I'm about to get cut."
With the ease of which individuals can reach players, it is unfortunate the insensitive nature of some people.
Injured players often struggle with intrusive thoughts, feeling that they have let their teammates down.
Linebacker Derrick Barnes was also in a contract year, so there was added stressors the team may view his long-term future differently.
"The first couple of weeks, it's hard," Barnes said, via the Free Press. "I thought about it a lot, but I look towards my faith and I know everything will work out in my favor, but now it's basically more of trying to get back to a 100% and trying to get back to my normal self.
"And then obviously it was an important season, but every season to me is important whether it was contract or first year, third year. But no, it’s mentally been good so I'm just, however that takes me, wherever it takes me, I'll get to that battle when I get to it."