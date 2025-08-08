Lions Preseason Week 2 Depth Chart
The Detroit Lions will get their second preseason opportunity Friday, as they take on the Atlanta Falcons.
It will be the Lions' only true road game of the preseason, and there are several intriguing underlying storylines within Friday's game. Top among them is the fact that Hendon Hooker will get his first start of the preseason and have an opportunity to take control of the backup quarterback competition.
With many starters once again not expected to play, players in backup and depth spots are hoping to leave a lasting impression on the coaching staff in an effort to make the final roster.
Here's an updated look at the Lions' depth chart heading into their second preseason game of the 2025 season.
Quarterback
Starter: Jared Goff
Backup: Hendon Hooker
Reserve: Kyle Allen
Hooker will get his first start of the preseason Friday, and as a result get a chance to work with the second-team offense in a game setting. Neither quarterback took a firm hold of the spot with their performance in Week 1 of the preseason, and both need to do a better job of consistently leading the offense.
Running back
Starter: Jahmyr Gibbs
Backup: David Montgomery
Reserves: Craig Reynolds, Sione Vaki, Jabari Small, Jacob Saylors
Gibbs looks like the top option in the backfield, though Montgomery is as good of a second option as any. Vaki is an intriguing player if he suits up, but his participation is in question at this point after he missed Wednesday's practice. Saylors had a strong practice earlier in the week and could see more action after joining the team just days before the preseason opener.
Wide receivers
Starters: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Tim Patrick
Backups: Isaac TeSlaa, Kalif Raymond, Dominic Lovett
Reserves: Tom Kennedy, Ronnie Bell, Jackson Meeks, Malik Taylor, Jakobie Keeney-James
The third wide receiver spot is suddenly potentially up for grabs. Patrick has had a slow start to camp, while TeSlaa has popped with some big moments in recent practices. If this continues, it will be hard to ignore the potential impact he could have on the offense from day one.
Lovett was having a strong camp before suffering an abdominal injury Monday, and in his absence Tom Kennedy has stepped up once again. With the Lions attempting to get plenty of targets for Lovett and TeSlaa last week, perhaps Meeks or Keeney-James gets more action on Friday.
Tight ends
Starter: Sam LaPorta
Backup: Brock Wright
Reserves: Shane Zylstra, Kenny Yeboah, Zach Horton, Steven Stilianos
A new competitor has joined the third tight end competition, though it's unlikely that Stilianos sees significant action given that he signed with the team on Thursday. Horton's versatility at fullback is certainly intriguing, but the veterans Zylstra and Yeboah have had good moments.
Offensive tackle
Starters: Penei Sewell (right), Taylor Decker (left)
Backups: Dan Skipper, Jamarco Jones
Reserves: Justin Herron, Giovanni Manu, Mason Miller
Decker has returned to practice, though he hasn't participated in team drills yet. His presence is a big boost, but he won't play Friday. With injuries to Skipper and Jones, Friday's game could be the biggest Giovanni Manu showcase yet.
Offensive guard
Starters: Tate Ratledge (right), Christian Mahogany (left)
Backups: Kayode Awosika (right), Netane Muti (left)
Reserves: Michael Niese, Colby Sorsdal
Injured: Miles Frazier (PUP)
The Lions appear to be set on Ratledge and Mahogany at the guard positions, which is an intriguing youth movement. Behind them, Awosika and Muti are both solid veteran options. Sorsdal, a 2023 fifth-round pick, has struggled to assert himself and would benefit from string together some solid performances.
Center
Starter: Graham Glasgow
Backup: Kingsley Eguakun
Reserve: Trystan Colon
Glasgow's veteran experience seems to be one of the defining traits that has asserted him as the favorite to earn the center spot. Behind him, there's a competition for the backup spot between Eguakun and Colon. Versatility could be the key to one of them earning a roster spot, with Colon having experience at guard and Eguakun also taking some of the interior reps during recent practices.
EDGE
Starters: Aidan Hutchinson, Marcus Davenport
Backups: Ahmed Hassanein, Al-Quadin Muhammad
Reserves: Nate Lynn, Mitchell Agude, Isaac Ukwu
Injured: Josh Paschal (NFI)
There's been little change at the edge position, as some of the reserves have showed flashes in training camp but need to show consistency. Friday's game will be another chance to do just that, as Lynn, Agude and Ukwu should have plenty of opportunities.
Hassanein did good things in the game against the Chargers, and is committed to also learning special teams in an effort to get on the field. With another strong performance, he will continue to put himself in a position to earn snaps in the regular season.
Defensive line
Starters: DJ Reader, Tyleik Williams
Backups: Roy Lopez, Pat O'Connor
Reserves: Keith Cooper Jr., Myles Adams, Chris Smith, Brodric Martin
Injured: Alim McNeill (PUP), Mekhi Wingo (PUP), Levi Onwuzurike (Out for season)
The top three seem set, but the undrafted Cooper continues to make a claim at a roster spot. With O'Connor expected to miss Friday's game, the Falcons matchup could be a big opportunity for Cooper to prove his mettle. He's one of the most intriguing UDFAs in this year's class, and with another strong showing could put himself in a good spot.
Linebackers
Starters: Alex Anzalone, Jack Campbell, Derrick Barnes
Backups: Grant Stuard, Zach Cunningham, Trevor Nowaske
Reserves: Ezekiel Turner, Anthony Pittman, DaRon Gilbert
Injured: Malcolm Rodriguez (PUP)
The linebacking corps continues to be one of the most competitive groups on the entire roster, with all nine healthy linebackers legitimately expected to compete for roster spots. With the top three not expected to play Friday, it will be another showcase for the remaining linebackers. Pittman had the best performance in the Hall of Fame Game, with Stuard showing some intriguing versatility.
Cornerbacks
Starters: D.J. Reed, Terrion Arnold
Backups: Rock Ya-Sin, Erick Hallett
Reserves: DiCaprio Bootle, Tyson Russell, Nick Whiteside, Luq Barcoo, D.J. Miller
Injured: Khalil Dorsey (PUP), Ennis Rakestraw (Injured reserve/Out for season)
The Lions' cornerback depth has been tested throughout training camp, with the latest blow being Ennis Rakestraw suffering a season-ending injury. With Arnold also down with a hamstring injury, the Lions have had to lean on their depth. Hallett has been getting some reps with all the injuries, but is also an option at safety.
Russell is an interesting player, as he had a good showing in the Hall of Fame Game as well as in practice. Barcoo and Miller signed with the team on Monday and may wind up getting thrust into action on Friday.
Nickel
Starter: Amik Robertson
Backup: Avonte Maddox
Robertson and Maddox are both versatile defenders who are capable of helping the defense in some capacity this year. How that is remains to be determined, but both will have impacts. Ya-Sin is another potential option at nickel, as he has some versatility.
Safety
Starters: Kerby Joseph, Brian Branch
Backups: Morice Norris, Loren Strickland
Reserve: Ian Kennelly
Injured: Dan Jackson (Injured reserve/Out for season)
Dan Jackson's injury is a big blow for the group, but the Lions remain intrigued by the players battling for the final spots on their roster. Norris had a solid week, while Kennelly made a strong statement with his performance last week.
With depth potentially being an issue, the Lions have also been working Maddox and Ya-Sin at the safety position throughout camp. Hallett also is a safety by trade and could slide back to the position in a pinch.