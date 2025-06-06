All Lions

Lions Fans Are Donating to Frank Ragnow's Charity

How to show appreciation for Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) on the sidelines during action against the Atlanta Falcons
Fans of the Detroit Lions have found a way to showcase their support and appreciation for retired center Frank Ragnow.

The popular offensive lineman made the difficult decision this week to announce his retirement from the National Football League.

His charity, the Rags Remembered Foundation, shared on social media that supporters have already donated nearly $10,000 to the foundation dedicated to helping kids in need or who are grieving the loss of a loved one.

The foundation shared, just 24 hours after a supporter suggested fans should show appreciation by donating to the worthy cause, "After Frank announced his official retirement from the NFL, fans have been donating $77 and $7.70 to Rags Remembered to thank him for his impact on the Lions and his support for grieving families in Detroit. Thank you, Lions fans!"

Ragnow spoke briefly prior to the annual skeet shooting event. He indicated it was quite the difficult decision to walk away from his teammates and from the sport he dedicated much of his youth working to get better at.

“Obviously it’s been a very hectic week and I’m going to try not to get emotional but I really appreciate you all being here,” Ragnow said, via the Free Press. “I would really love today to be a positive, exciting day about the foundation."

The Lions now are working to find out who is the suitable replacement for a player that endeared himself to the community, his teammates and the coaching staff.

Several players spoke to reporters after the tremendous difficulty it will be to replace a player of Ragnow's skill set this upcoming season.

