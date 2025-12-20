Detroit Lions Place Safety on IR, Elevate Two, Activate OL

The Detroit Lions officially announced multiple roster moves prior to the team's Week 16 home contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Most notably, the team placed safety Kerby Joseph on injured reserve, which ends the regular season for the 2024 First Team All-Pro. Joseph had recorded three interceptions this year, but had not played since Week 6 with a knee injury.

In a corresponding move, the Lions activated offensive lineman Christian Mahogany off of injured reserve. The Lions also elevated tight end Giovanni Ricci and offensive lineman Kingsley Eguakun to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

Detroit's defense is tasked this week with attempting to do all they can to improve their play. As of late, Kelvin Sheppard's unit has been giving up far too many explosive plays and struggled stopping the run against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Pittsburgh Steelers feature two players Dan Campbell's squad must concern themselves with.

Wideout DK Metcalf presents a unique challenge, given his size and speed.

"“Well, he’s very good as we know. He’s physical. He is a big, physical man. He gets the ball in his hands and if he gets a couple of steps, he’s still got the home run speed as we know," said Campbell. "So, it’s interesting because he’s even a little different than some of these guys we’ve faced. CeeDee (Lamb) and George (Pickens) over there (in Dallas), and then what we’ve seen with (Rams wideout Puka) Nacua and now him.

"He’s really different than those guys too in that regard. So, you’ve got to be careful because at any minute, he could go right down your midline and knock you about 10 yards deep and then he’s off on his route," Campbell also added. "So, you’ve got to prepare, you’ve got to challenge, I know that. You can’t just give off soft coverage on this guy. But the fight’s on. I mean this guy is, he’s a physical receiver.”

More: Detroit Lion ST Coach Dave Fipp Fully Supports Kicker Jake Bates

Lions announce roster moves:



Placed S Kerby Joseph on Reserve/Injured.



Activated OL Christian Mahogany from Reserve/Injured.



Elevated OL Kingsley Eguakun and TE Giovanni Ricci from the Practice Squad to the Active/Inactive list. pic.twitter.com/Rc839f54o9 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 20, 2025

Tight end Darnell Washington, who is mostly used as a blocker, is built like a power forward who plays in the NBA.

Campbell noted tight ends typically are not built that like that any longer.

“Not since I’ve played. Didn’t know if these guys existed anymore. Yeah, you don’t see guys like him anymore. He’s a big man," said Campbell. "He looks like a power forward. He’s big, he’s long, he’s lean. But when I say lean, we know he’s about 300 pounds. He’s a load. You can see his length. He engulfs guys in the run game.

"And then just the range that he’s got from his length on the seams and catching the ball and the run after catch, the stiff arm, the running over guys. I mean he is, he’s a load. He’s a different style of player that there is in this league right now.”

More from Detroit Lions OnSI