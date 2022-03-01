Skip to main content

Lions Fans React to Latest Jeff Okudah Workout: 'The Comeback Will Be Real'

Detroit Lions fans take to social media to express their support of cornerback Jeff Okudah.

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah has a long road ahead of him in his recovery efforts. 

The 2020 No. 3 overall pick was the highest cornerback drafted since 1997, when Shawn Springs was selected by the Seattle Seahawks. 

Unfortunately, Okudah suffered a torn Achilles in the first game of the 2021 season against the San Francisco 49ers. 

According to the Detroit Free Press, "Achilles tendon injuries have historically been one of the toughest injuries for players like cornerbacks who rely on explosion to overcome. ... With a nine- to 12-month timetable for full recovery for most Achilles injuries, Okudah likely will miss or be limited for next year's offseason training program, and the Lions will have to consider replacements for him in free agency and/or the draft."

On Monday, a second video of the third-year cornerback working out surfaced online. 

Recall, Okudah was recently seen running sprints, nearly five months after surgery. 

Recommended Lions Articles

staley5

Detroit Lions Release 2022 Senior Bowl Edition of 'Inside the Den'

Catch a glimpse of general manager Brad Holmes having a free-agency meeting in latest "Inside the Den" episode.

1 hour ago
fordfield5

Detroit In Running to Host 2024 NFL Draft

Three NFL cities have been named finalists to land 2024 NFL Draft.

18 hours ago
USATSI_16790876_168388382_lowres

Could Lions Pull Off Blockbuster Trade to Land Aidan Hutchinson and Kyle Hamilton?

Can the Detroit Lions acquire both Aidan Hutchinson and Kyle Hamilton?

18 hours ago

In the latest training video posted online, Okudah is seen back-pedaling and changing direction during common cornerback drills.

Supporters took to social media to express their encouragement for the efforts of the young defensive back in his latest comeback effort.

Here is a sample of the reaction online.

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

okudah5
News

Lions Fans React to Latest Jeff Okudah Workout: 'The Comeback Will Be Real'

By John Maakaron
13 minutes ago
staley5
OnePride+

Detroit Lions Release 2022 Senior Bowl Edition of 'Inside the Den'

By John Maakaron
1 hour ago
fordfield5
News

Detroit In Running to Host 2024 NFL Draft

By John Maakaron
18 hours ago
USATSI_16790876_168388382_lowres
News

Could Lions Pull Off Blockbuster Trade to Land Aidan Hutchinson and Kyle Hamilton?

By John Maakaron
18 hours ago
london5
News

Detroit Lions Have Slim Chance of Playing International Game in 2022

By John Maakaron
21 hours ago
campbell5
News

Lions Listed as NFL Team With Chance to Take 'Major Step Forward' in 2022

By John Maakaron
22 hours ago
USATSI_17407481_168388382_lowres
News

10 Running Backs for Lions to Watch at Scouting Combine

By Christian Booher
23 hours ago
goff5
News

How Detroit Lions Can Add $17 Million in Cap Space

By John Maakaron
Feb 27, 2022