Lions Fans React to Latest Jeff Okudah Workout: 'The Comeback Will Be Real'

Detroit Lions fans take to social media to express their support of cornerback Jeff Okudah.

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah has a long road ahead of him in his recovery efforts.

The 2020 No. 3 overall pick was the highest cornerback drafted since 1997, when Shawn Springs was selected by the Seattle Seahawks.

Unfortunately, Okudah suffered a torn Achilles in the first game of the 2021 season against the San Francisco 49ers.

According to the Detroit Free Press, "Achilles tendon injuries have historically been one of the toughest injuries for players like cornerbacks who rely on explosion to overcome. ... With a nine- to 12-month timetable for full recovery for most Achilles injuries, Okudah likely will miss or be limited for next year's offseason training program, and the Lions will have to consider replacements for him in free agency and/or the draft."

On Monday, a second video of the third-year cornerback working out surfaced online.

Recall, Okudah was recently seen running sprints, nearly five months after surgery.

In the latest training video posted online, Okudah is seen back-pedaling and changing direction during common cornerback drills.

Supporters took to social media to express their encouragement for the efforts of the young defensive back in his latest comeback effort.

Here is a sample of the reaction online.

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER