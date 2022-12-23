Lions Fans Week 16 Rooting Guide

Despite starting the season with a 1-6 record, the Detroit Lions could play themselves into the postseason picture as soon as Saturday. With a win over the Carolina Panthers, Detroit could push itself into the seventh seed in the NFC.

The Lions have won six of their last seven games under head coach Dan Campbell, who has pivoted the team from its losing ways into a unit that finds ways to emerge from close games victorious.

The Panthers will be a tough test, as they are one game back of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for first place in the NFC South.

Should Detroit secure a road win, it will improve to 8-7. With some help, the Lions will take the inside track to the seventh seed, with two games left to play.

Here are four games around the league that impact the Lions and their playoff chances, with notes on which teams Lions fans should be pulling for.

Seattle Seahawks (7-7) at Kansas City Chiefs (11-3)

(Saturday, 1 p.m., FOX)

The Seahawks are the only of the three teams near the Lions in the wild card standings that hold a head-to-head tiebreaker over them. Detroit’s coaching staff is likely harboring thoughts about the way that game went, a 48-45 defeat in which the defense failed to force a punt.

Luckily for Detroit, the Seahawks have a date with a juggernaut on Saturday. Travelling to Arrowhead Stadium is never an easy task, and Seattle’s offense has sputtered in recent weeks.

Quarterback Geno Smith and company have suffered two straight losses, and the matchup with Patrick Mahomes will be a tough one, as the team looks to break the streak.

Should the Seahawks lose, the Lions would pass them in the standings with a win. For that reason, Detroit fans should be cheering for Mahomes and his weapons to be at their best.

New York Giants (8-5-1) at Minnesota Vikings (11-3)

(Saturday, 1 p.m., FOX)

The Giants are coming off a huge win on Sunday night against the Washington Commanders (more on them later), which was an impactful game in the NFC standings.

The win snapped a four-game winless skid for the Giants, with a tie in the first meeting with the Commanders sandwiched between three losses. The win ensures New York won’t fall out of the playoff picture with a loss.

Minnesota, at home and coming off a historic comeback win, is favored in this game. This game means plenty to them, even after it clinched the division title last week. With a win over the Giants, the Vikings will remain the No. 2 seed in the NFC.

Lions fans should put divisional bias away for the weekend and root for the Vikings, as a victory for Kevin O’Connell’s team does double good for Detroit. It moves New York a game closer to the brink, while keeping the Vikings as the No. 2 seed -- the first-round opponent for Detroit should it sneak into the playoffs as the No. 7 seed.

Washington Commanders (7-6-1) at San Francisco 49ers (10-4) (Saturday, 4:05 p.m., CBS)