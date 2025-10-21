Lions Fans Are Wondering If Jameson Williams Is Unhappy With Targets
The Detroit Lions' offense was able to move the football and had a significant number of explosive plays against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
After a performance in which the team scored 24 points, several members of the offense indicated they felt a number of points and plays were still left out on the field.
Wide receiver Jameson Williams was only targeted twice and did not record a single reception in Detroit's 24-9 Monday Night Football victory.
After signing a lucrative contract extension, Williams has not been receiving a significant amount of targets. He is such a deep threat that opposing defenses are giving him added attention.
As a result, Amon-Ra St. Brown and the team's tight ends are able to find more open spaces. The run game has benefitted due to Williams' blocking efforts.
"He’s like a kamikaze, man, going in there. Bam! Bam! He bounces off guys,” Lions offensive coordinator John Morton told reporters about the former first-round pick. “Receivers his size, they don’t go do that. He’s tough, man. We’re not going to draft guys that are not tough. So I just, I love what he’s doing."
The former Alabama Crimson Tide receiver has never shied away from the physicality of the game.
“I’ve just had a mentality, ‘You might get hit.’ I won’t say you gonna get hit every time,” Williams said last week. “Sometimes the defensive back might take the wrong angle, but it’s all a part of football. Most receivers that go across the middle may have an advantage, because some guys might not like going over the middle. But I have no problem going across the middle or nothing like that. I just looked at it as like another play, regular route, you gotta make the play and move the sticks or score.”
Supporters were a little concerned seeing Williams post a crying Michael Jordan photo and a picture seeming to indicate he was bored or unhappy on social media, just hours after one of the team's biggest wins of the season.
One supporter shared, "Johnny Mo not get him a quick hitter or two just to keep him involved is just trash. I know winning is what matters most but he had his biggest game of the year took big hits laid it all out there and you reward him with 2 targets."
Another expressed, "Hope he is just bored and not unhappy with his targets."
Here is a sample of the reaction online to Williams' cryptic post on social media.