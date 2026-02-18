A recent proposed trade involving the Chicago Bears and Las Vegas Raiders has sparked a significant amount of discussion across the National Football League.

On Tuesday, a 97.1 The Ticket radio host modified the trade to include the Detroit Lions.

The original deal proposed by ESPN NFL writer Barn Barnwell involved the Raiders receiving wide receiver DJ Moore and a 2026 first-round pick to the Bears, in exchange for defensive end Maxx Crosby and a 2027 fifth-round pick.

Longtime sports talk radio host Michael Stone, filling in for Mike Valenti, simply swapped Lions wideout Jameson Williams for DJ Moore and asked the audience if they approved.

Co-host Rico Beard did not believe Lions' fans would agree to the deal, citing the strong pushback he received for agreeing with a caller who wanted to trade Amon-Ra St. Brown for Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones earlier in the week.

Stone was more willing to make the trade, given the Lions' extensive needs on defense, most notably along the defensive line.

"I am sorry Rico. I like Jameson Williams. But, if you already have Amon-Ra St. Brown on your team," said Stone. "You have Isaac TeSlaa on your team, who you invested some draft capital in, you take the unbelievable edge rusher anytime to pair up with Aidan Hutchinson, and you figure out the cap stuff later.

"It's like a no-brainer," Stone added. "Because you can draft somebody, who may not be as good as Jamo, because he is getting better and I like JAMO a lot. ... I would try and figure it out."

After listening to Stone's reasoning, Beard agreed with the idea that the Lions would need to trade a valuable player, to acquire a player of Crosby's status and capabilities.

"I'm with you," said Beard. "They way it is going now, it doesn't seem like it is going to work. You have very limited picks in this year's draft. I don't even know if you are going to spend those picks on defensive players. You've got to revamp the offensive line. That is your top priority, because all of your money is invested on the offense.

"You're quarterback is about to make a ton of money, unless you restructure his deal," Beard explained further. "You're first two picks need to be an offensive tackle and an offensive guard or a center. If you want to fix this thing quickly, you get rid of one of your assets for a player that can come in here and help you out."

