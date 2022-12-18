Lions' Grades: Goff Steps Up In Crunch Time, Secondary Struggles

Read more on the Detroit Lions' positional group grades, after their Week 15 victory against the New York Jets.

Though the effort was far from perfect, the Detroit Lions found a way to win when it mattered most.

After giving up a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, the Lions’ offense manufactured a scoring drive. Jared Goff hit tight end Brock Wright for a 51-yard touchdown, and Jets kicker Greg Zuerlein missed the game-tying field goal wide left at the final buzzer. The win sent Detroit to .500, with a 7-7 record.

The Lions doubled their chances of making the playoffs with the win, and can continue their trek toward the postseason with a win next week against the Carolina Panthers.

Here are the grades for each position group, based on their respective performances in Detroit's 20-17 win over the New York Jets.

Quarterback: B-

Goff had his ups and downs Sunday, but made the critical throws when he needed to. There were misses, such as an underthrow to Jameson Williams that would’ve been a touchdown and a misfire to Swift on a fourth-quarter third down (which led to a missed field goal).

The veteran quarterback has struggled on the road all season, but delivered a clutch performance in crunch time. After the Jets drove to take the lead with 4:41 remaining, Goff went 3-of-5 on the final drive, including tossing the game-winning scoring pass to Wright.

Goff went 23-of-38 for 252 yards and a touchdown, remaining turnover free. He has avoided a turnover in each of the Lions’ past six games. His biggest contributions came late in the game, as he remained poised and led the offense to the game-winning score.

Running backs: C-

The run game was slowed to a halt by the Jets’ defensive line. Even without star defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, the Lions struggled immensely to create big plays in the run game.

New York set the tone with a goal-line stand to end Detroit’s first drive, as Jamaal Williams was stuffed at the 1-yard line to end the opening series. Williams was stifled for much of the afternoon, rushing 13 times for 33 yards. He did have a touchdown run called back due to holding.

Meanwhile, D’Andre Swift rushed eight times for 52 yards, and added five catches for 23 yards. Additionally, Justin Jackson added 16 rushing yards (on six carries).

Wide receivers: B

Amon-Ra St. Brown was his typical, consistent self, with seven catches for 76 yards. He continued to cement himself as a reliable third-down option, as he converted two third downs and a fourth down.

Kalif Raymond emerged as another top option for Goff, finishing with five catches for 53 yards. He notched Detroit’s first two explosive plays, with an 18-yard catch on third down during the opening drive and a 47-yard punt return touchdown.

DJ Chark had one catch for 18 yards, which served as a step back after back-to-back standout performances. Josh Reynolds wasn’t targeted, and Jameson Williams’ only target was an underthrown deep ball that was broken up.

Tight ends: B+

Brock Wright made the play of the game, taking a short pass from Goff and turning it into a 51-yard touchdown that would give the Lions the win. However, earlier in the drive, he dropped a pass.

Ed Mulholland, USA TODAY Sports

Shane Zylstra and James Mitchell each contributed to the passing game, in addition to their duties as run blockers. Zylstra had one catch for four yards, while Mitchell had two for 12 yards.

Offensive line: D+

The Lions couldn’t generate much momentum against the Jets' defense, as the offensive line had one of its worst days of the season. Guard Evan Brown and center Frank Ragnow were each called for holding twice, while Penei Sewell was called for holding once.

Brown committed two holding penalties in three plays, including one that negated Jamaal Williams’ 11-yard touchdown run. Ragnow was called for a key holding that off set an offsides penalty, which would’ve given the Lions a first down in the fourth quarter.

Sewell’s penalty was declined. As a team, the Lions registered 107 yards on the ground (on 28 carries). Despite the O-line’s faults, Goff went the entire game without being sacked.

Defensive line: A-

Zach Wilson’s mobility gave the Lions’ defense fits at times, but the line stood tall against the Jets’ run game. Once again, the defense held an opponent under 100 yards rushing, as the Jets finished with just 50 yards on the ground.

Rookie James Houston continued his stellar performance, notching his fifth sack in just his fourth game. Meanwhile, Romeo Okwara recorded two sacks in his second game back from injury.

John Cominsky also got to Wilson, recording his third sack of the season. Rookie Aidan Hutchinson drew a holding penalty, and also made a tackle for loss.

The defensive tackle duo of Isaiah Buggs and Alim McNeill also had big days, as the two combined for nine tackles.

Linebackers: B

Alex Anzalone notched a tackle for loss among his five stops and Malcolm Rodriguez added two stops. The duo played most of the game together, as Derrick Barnes remained inactive.

Thin at the position, the Lions were forced to deploy unique defensive fronts. The linebackers played well against Wilson’s scrambling ability, holding him to just seven yards on three carries.

Secondary: D+

Wilson, known for his erratic play, finished with 317 passing yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Tight end C.J. Uzomah hauled in both scoring passes, including a 40-yarder in which he got past rookie safety Kerby Joseph.

Joseph, Will Harris and Jeff Okudah were all beaten by receivers at different points in the game. Harris’ mistake stood out, as he allowed a big pass to Garrett Wilson that set up New York’s go-ahead fourth quarter touchdown.

On a brighter note, Jerry Jacobs recorded his first career interception in the third quarter on a poor throw from Wilson. Safety DeShon Elliott notched a tackle for loss before leaving the game with a shoulder injury.

Special teams: B

Raymond’s 47-yard punt return score gave the Lions their first special teams score of the season. On the play, he received key blocks from Jacobs, Amani Oruwariye and Houston.

Michael Badgley went 2-for-3 on field goal attempts but his miss set the Jets up with a short field. Jack Fox dropped just one punt inside the opponent’s 20-yard line and finished with an average of just 44.5 on his four punts.

Coaching: B

The Lions found a way to get it done on the road, which is something they struggled to do early in the year. Sunday’s game felt like one the team is known for losing. And, its fourth-quarter missed field goal, which led to a touchdown for New York, provoked shades of the team's Week 3 loss to Minnesota.

Yet, the Lions made plays when it mattered most. After the offense was held to field goals in the red zone due to a lack of creativity, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson devised a genius play on Detroit’s game-winning score.

Meanwhile, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn has the defense playing extremely well. The front seven was all over the Jets’ run game, while limiting Wilson’s time in the pocket. The secondary has its issues, but success against the run has helped to overshadow the problems in the back-end.

Campbell has his team playing well. The win improves Detroit’s postseason chances, while also proving that the team can win in ugly games, when the high-powered offense struggles to produce.