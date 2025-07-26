All Lions

Lions Have No Animosity With LB Alex Anzalone

Detroit Lions still feel they need veteran linebacker.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) warms up before the game between Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) warms up before the game between Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Detroit Lions are aware veteran linebacker Alex Anzalone is seeking a new contract extension.

Heading into the final season of a three-year contract extension signed back in 2023, the former New Orleans Saints linebacker indicated the overall situation was disappointing. It is his belief that he is underpaid based on his production, what he means to the team and based on the market value of other linebackers who earned extensions this offseason.

After the 30-year-old told reporters his contract matter should be addressed with Dan Campbell, the popular head coach indicated the team did not have any animosity toward a player they have leaned on an counted on to anchor the defense.

In his absence, the team is now counting on Jack Campbell to lead the defense and to continue his development with new defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard leading the way.

"It definitely means a lot. I take pride in that, but it's not going to change who I am," said Campbell Friday after practice. "I'm not going to change who I am, but it's an honor. But, it also takes 10 other guys to produce what we want to do.

"It takes all the other guys who aren't on the field, it takes all the assistant coaches, it takes all the coaches to make one, big group, one heartbeat," Campbell continued. "And that's what we're working towards right now."

The former 2023 first-round round pick recorded five quarterback hits, five pass breakups, a forced fumble and 131 tackles in 17 games last season.

John Maakaron
JOHN MAAKARON

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland  Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!

