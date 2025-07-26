Lions Have No Animosity With LB Alex Anzalone
The Detroit Lions are aware veteran linebacker Alex Anzalone is seeking a new contract extension.
Heading into the final season of a three-year contract extension signed back in 2023, the former New Orleans Saints linebacker indicated the overall situation was disappointing. It is his belief that he is underpaid based on his production, what he means to the team and based on the market value of other linebackers who earned extensions this offseason.
After the 30-year-old told reporters his contract matter should be addressed with Dan Campbell, the popular head coach indicated the team did not have any animosity toward a player they have leaned on an counted on to anchor the defense.
In his absence, the team is now counting on Jack Campbell to lead the defense and to continue his development with new defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard leading the way.
"It definitely means a lot. I take pride in that, but it's not going to change who I am," said Campbell Friday after practice. "I'm not going to change who I am, but it's an honor. But, it also takes 10 other guys to produce what we want to do.
"It takes all the other guys who aren't on the field, it takes all the assistant coaches, it takes all the coaches to make one, big group, one heartbeat," Campbell continued. "And that's what we're working towards right now."
The former 2023 first-round round pick recorded five quarterback hits, five pass breakups, a forced fumble and 131 tackles in 17 games last season.