Lions Ahmed Hassanein: I Choose to Be the Hammer
When learning about Ahmed Hassanein's journey to the Detroit Lions, it's hard not to see the rookie and the team as a perfect fit.
Hassanein, in just his seventh year of playing organized football after growing up in Egypt, clearly embodies the team's gritty culture. Early on in training camp, he's shown physical assertiveness and plays with plenty of emotion on every single rep.
Heading into his debut campaign, Hassanein is set on not just beating his opponent, but dominating them. This is the mindset that he believes will carry him to success in 2025 and beyond.
"At the end of the day, it's being dominant. You're either the nail or the hammer, and I choose to be the hammer," Hassanein said. "That's just kind of the mentality that I play with every time. You guys hear me yell and have passion, and sometimes I've got to calm it down a little bit. But I just love it so much that I would do whatever it takes, for this team, because this team believes in me. I love when someone believes in me, because I will do whatever it takes for them."
Learning from Hutchinson
Because he's so relatively new to football, Hassanein has an open mind during meetings and practices. Rather than counter coaching with his own experiences, he's focused on soaking up all the knowledge he can.
To this point, the Boise State product has leaned on the insights of defensive line coach Kacy Rodgers as well as standout Aidan Hutchinson as mentors to help guide him through his first training camp as a pro.
"Just being an open book and being a sponge. Not to have that, 'Oh, I know everything,' mentality. No, I know nothing," Hassanein explained. "At the end of the day, I'm gonna give you 100 percent. I'm gonna run to the ball. I'm gonna run through somebody's face. That's just my mentality, be the hammer every single play."
While he has leaned on the entire group, Hutchinson has been the forefront of his attention. He's made a strong effort to duplicate the operation of the Michigan product, who has emerged as one of the game's best young pass-rushers.
"It's such a blessing, Davenport is a great guy too. Every vet in our room, but Aidan is the guy who, I was like, 'I want to steal his moves a little bit.' When he comes and swims inside and goes to make the tackle, he plays free," Hassanein explained. "I try to play free and want to play free and take that pressure off of me and do the best I can. It's such a blessing to be in this position. My mentality is if I'm not good enough, then I'm not good enough but I'm gonna give you 100 percent every play and that takes the pressure off of me a lot. I'm gonna be the hammer every play and I'm gonna run through somebody's face. That's me, and if that's not good enough for you, then that's not good enough."
The rookie has studied his teammates film in an effort to eventually reach that status. He's made an effort to emulate the former No. 2 overall's pick every move, which caught his attention coming off the field after one practice.
"Learning from Aidan, he's taking the inside. I remember one time coming off the field and he said, 'Hey bro, stop studying my tape.' I said, 'Hey man, I just want to be like you,'" Hassanein said with a laugh. "When he came off the field, he's like, 'That's a good job, bro.' I said, 'I just want to hug you.' He's like, 'What?' I just told him, 'I look up to you so much and want to be like you.' He's an amazing dude and I can't wait to keep learning and keep stacking."
Controlling the intensity
While Hassanein, much like any rookie, has areas to grow, one trait he certainly does not lack is intensity. He's been observed and heard expressing emotion at various points throughout the team's first five practices, and that's not expected to change.
This fits the Lions like a glove. The added layer of intensity can take his game to another level, and is something the coaching staff has already grown to appreciate.
In fact, coach Dan Campbell hinted that the team may even ask him to dial back the intensity during walkthroughs due to just how strongly he approaches them.
Friday's first day of pads added some excitement to Hassanein's day-to-day operation. While he enjoys simply being on the field, donning the pads for the first time as a pro elevated his approach.
In fact, the Boise State product admitted he'd rather be in pads because of the added physicality that comes with playing the sport.
"My mentality, there's no difference, I'm gonna go 100 percent every play. But I'd rather be in pads," Hassanein said. "It's protected more and you can be more violent and attack and I can take care of my teammates, too. I'm just excited, I'm really excited to learn and grow and take it one day at a time. At the end of the day, it's being dominant and going at it."