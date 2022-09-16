Lions' Injury Report: Frank Ragnow Out, 4 Players Questionable

Head coach Dan Campbell was asked about the injuries that have started to impact the roster this week.

Offensive linemen Frank Ragnow, Jonah Jackson and Taylor Decker have all had their week of preparation impacted due to nagging injuries.

Campbell explained to reporters, via MLIVE, "You can't help but at least look at it and say, 'Alright, are we doing something? Do we need to do something different? Is there something that we're not doing right?' And we're looking at everything and there's nothing I can think of right now that says we did something that we shouldn't have been doing."

The training staff has reportedly been mindful not to add any extra burden to those players dealing with various injuries, including back ailments.

At this time, the team is still open to making any modifications that are required, if they can discover a root cause of factors impeding the training regimen of the players.

"There again, we'll turn over every stone and if we feel like it's something that I need to change or adjust, I'll certainly do that," Campbell said. "I can't say that there's anything right now that we've done any different. We're smart with how we train. Anytime a guy's got back issues, we don't put a burden on their back. It's single leg squats. So, there's a number of things we try to do. I feel like we're really good in that area. But certainly, these are popping up."

On Friday, Frank Ragnow, Amani Oruwariye did not participate in the portion of practice open to the media.

Jonah Jackson was spotted sidelined with a his right finger taped.

Running back D'Andre Swift was back participating, after missing practice on Thursday.

Detroit Lions' Friday Injury Report

Out

Frank Ragnow -- Groin/Foot (NP)

Questionable

Jonah Jackson -- Finger (NP)

Amani Oruwariye -- Back (NP)

Ifeatu Melifonwu -- Hamstring (LP)

D'Andre Swift -- Ankle (LP)

No designation