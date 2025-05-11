Notes: Lions Jahmyr Gibbs Expected to Dominate Fantasy Football
The Detroit Lions offense features several exciting talents, and running back Jahmyr Gibbs may be the best of the bunch.
In his second NFL season, the 2023 12th overall pick exploded for nearly 2,000 scrimmage yards and finished first overall in fantasy points last season and second in points per game. He took over the top spot because Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley sat out the final game, and Gibbs wound up scoring four times in the regular season finale.
Now, heading into his third campaign, Gibbs is expected to once again be among the top fantasy options in 2025. Even with David Montgomery getting a share of carries, Pro Football Focus projects that Gibbs will finish among the top-three in points in the upcoming season.
"Gibbs finished first in fantasy points and second in points per game," wrote Nathan Janke. "Gibbs should finish among the top three in fantasy points per game thanks to his talent and offensive line. His ability to finish first in points per game will partially depend on whether his new offensive coordinator will give him a bigger role this season."
Of course health will play a factor in where Gibbs winds up finishing, though the Lions' running back rotation often allows him to work in a balanced role. He will get plenty of touches, however, as he develops as a pass-catcher in addition to his usual duties out of the backfield.
Detroit's offense will have a new look in 2025 under offensive coordinator John Morton, but with four of five starters returning up front, the group's identity will remain the same. Gibbs will be heavily featured, and another big year could be in store.
Here is a collection of Detroit Lions headlines on May 11.
1.) LionsWire examined what pre-draft scouting reports said about new Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier.
2.) The Detroit Free Press examined the dynamic of the Lions' rookie minicamp roster, which features two Michigan natives who played at Division II schools in wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa and safety Ian Kennelly.
3.) The EDGE position remains the Lions' biggest need in a recent list of every team's weakness compiled by Pro Football Focus.