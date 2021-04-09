Should Lions Trade Up for Kyle Pitts?

Read more on whether the Detroit Lions should trade up for Florida tight end Kyle Pitts

One of the hottest prospects from the 2021 NFL Draft class is Florida tight end Kyle Pitts.

He's a surefire bet to land in the top 10, and where he ends up going has been one of the most highly discussed topics around the proverbial water cooler for weeks now.

If the Detroit Lions want to draft him, they're likely going to have to trade up from the No. 7 overall pick to get him.

Would it be worth it for first-year Detroit general manager Brad Holmes to do so, though?

Let's take a closer look.

For starters, the 6-foot-6, 240-pound Pitts possesses a tremendous skill set.

The unanimous first-team All-American selection in 2020 profiles as a wide receiver playing the tight end position, and can line up all over the formation and beat defenders, including on the outside and in the slot.

He recorded 100 receptions for 1,492 yards and 18 touchdowns during his three seasons with the Gators.

Dale Zanine, USA TODAY Sports

The Draft Network's Jordan Reid views Pitts as being best suited to be "cross-trained" as both a wide receiver and tight end.

As Reid writes,

"At 6-foot-6, he plays just as big as his size indicates. More in the role of a big receiver, Pitts can align outside, in the slot, or place his hand in the dirt in-line. As an F tight end, his combination of size, athleticism, and hands makes him a multi-level threat for creative offensive coordinators. As a run blocker, he’s sustainable and willing as a one-on-one blocker, but also isn’t afraid to get his face dirty in the box, either."

He'd be a dynamic option for new Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn in the passing game, and he'd form an electric one-two punch with 2020 Pro Bowler T.J. Hockenson at tight end.

Adding Pitts would also help make up for the losses of fellow pass-catchers Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones Jr.

However, if I were Holmes & Co., I'd resist the urge of trading up for the Florida product.

As much as he would add a much-needed explosive, play-making presence to Detroit's air attack, the Lions, as a rebuilding franchise, should be looking to accumulate as many draft picks as possible, instead of trading them away.

The organization has a variety of needs on both sides of the ball, so no matter how good Pitts may be at the next level -- and he may be really good -- he isn't going to be able to fix all of them.

The more likely scenario is that the Lions' front-office brass will trade down from No. 7 to garner further draft capital later in the draft and in future amateur player selections.

So, while it might be tempting, my advice for Detroit is to pass on the opportunity to trade up for the highly talented tight end.

More from SI All Lions:

Should Jamin Davis Be Draft Priority for Lions?

Campbell: 'You Build a Winner, People Will Want To Be Here'

Lions Sign Ex-Bills Safety Dean Marlowe

Odds Lions Trade Up to No. 4 Overall

Chiefs WR Demarcus Robinson Turned Down Lions Offer

4 Keys to Success for Julian Okwara in 2021