Mailbag: Will Brad Holmes Nail First Draft as Lions GM?

Latest SI All Lions mailbag focuses on whether Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes will nail his first draft and more

With the NFL Draft quickly approaching, smokescreens, rumors and trade possibilities are out in full force.

Not only that, the direction of how first-year Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes will approach his inaugural draft is a big question mark, as well. There are plenty of different scenarios that could play out.

This week’s mailbag is heavy with speculation, so let’s not waste any more time and get to it.

*Questions edited for clarity

1.) Who are some second-to-fourth-round options that could benefit the team? -- @cedric_alpha

Answer: The Lions are in a unique spot this year. Yes, they have certain needs that are more pressing than others. But, in a rebuild, the Lions are afforded the luxury of selecting the best player available, almost regardless of position.

There are only a few spots on the roster that are set on the team long-term. That leaves the door wide open to select any player who may have unexpectedly slid a little further than anticipated. Projecting those players who will fall in the draft is no easy task.

Regardless, here are a few players who I like in the middle rounds of the draft:

Jevon Holland, S, Oregon – One of the Lions' biggest needs is at the safety position. Holland is a playmaker, and checks all the boxes.

Milton Williams, DT, Louisiana Tech – The Lions could really use an interior defensive lineman who can shoot gaps in their new scheme. Williams is on the smaller side, but his athleticism and elite quickness more than make up for his flaws.

Dyami Brown, WR, North Carolina – In a class loaded with receivers, Brown gets lost in the shuffle. In the middle rounds, he provides some solid value.

Dillon Radunz, OT, North Dakota State – The tackle class is also deep, and the Lions should take advantage, if they don’t select one in the first round -- more on that later.

2.) Do you think GM Brad Holmes nails his first draft, or will we leave scratching our head with some of his selections? -- @DerekOkrie

A: The media perception of players and the NFL’s evaluation are usually a little different. There is always a possibility of teams grabbing players who are considered a reach by the media.

Also, I don’t see the Lions necessarily drafting for immediate needs, which could throw some Lions fans off.

During a rebuild, there isn’t the pressure to fill holes on the roster. Holmes needs to look at the future and not just 2021.

On top of that, the Los Angeles Rams – Holmes' previous team – are known for selecting certain players they like who may not have tested all that well, but play at a different speed on the field.

All in all, I think Holmes won’t make the “head-scratching” moves that the former regime made. However, don’t be surprised if the Lions don’t select players in the order of their needs or choose not to select the most trendy names.

3.) If the Lions want to solidify right tackle in the draft, would you draft Penei Sewell if he is available and switch him to RT, or would you draft a top RT with a later pick in the draft? -- @skipchelten

A: There were plenty of questions submitted this week regarding Sewell.

First off, if Sewell is still available, he is more than likely the best player still on the board at a very valuable position. Whether it be left or right tackle at the next level, he can succeed.

The only right tackle experience he has is at the high school level, but both tackle spots are becoming equally important in the NFL. I would select him, and figure out later where he would line up along the offensive line. He is a guy you can’t pass up, in my opinion.

Troy Wayrynen, USA TODAY Sports

As I previously mentioned, the tackle class is one of the stronger position groups this year. So, if the Lions don’t get a chance at Sewell, there will likely still be great value later to go after a tackle of the future.

Remember, Tyrell Crosby is a free agent after the 2021 season, and Halapoulivaati Vaitai will be a potential cap casualty after the upcoming year.

My first choice, though, would be selecting Sewell if that's a possibility. Even as a right tackle, Sewell is only 20 years old, and could switch over to the left side a few years down the road once Taylor Decker’s contract is up. Or, they could move Decker to the right side sooner, if Sewell deserves manning the blindside.

4.) How likely do you see the Lions trading out of the seventh pick to get more draft capital? -- @ZachDylan8

A: With the Lions seemingly looking to add as many draft picks as possible, I would bet that Holmes is all for trading down -- if possible. As we all know, sometimes trading down is a lot easier said than done. It takes two to tango. There will need to be a coveted player left on the board for other teams to want to trade up for, plus at a position the Lions feel comfortable passing on.

If there is an elite talent left on the board, it would make sense for the Lions to just stay put. Putting odds on the likelihood of a trade down, I would give a 70/30 split, with the more likely scenario being that the Lions stay put at No. 7 overall.

5.) What are the likeliest teams Lions could trade down with? You see a non-QB-needy team trying to trade up? -- @aces672

A: Teams who need a quarterback or a tackle are the most likely to want to trade up with Detroit, in my opinion.

It's very possible -- if not likely -- one of the top-five quarterbacks will still be available, as well as either Sewell or fellow offensive tackle Rashawn Slater. If tight end Kyle Pitts is still on the board, there may also be a team who is enamored enough with the pass-catcher and is subsequently willing to give up some draft capital to secure his talents. However, I think that is a little less likely. A team trading up would want an elite talent or a player at a highly valuable position. Without knowing who will be there at seven, it's tough to predict.

Here are a few teams I could see wanting to move up with the Lions: The Los Angeles Chargers and possibly the Las Vegas Raiders for a tackle, the Washington Football Team for a tackle or quarterback for the future and the New England Patriots for their new quarterback.

If there are multiple teams attempting to trade up for a signal-caller in the Lions' spot, you would think the Denver Broncos would also be willing to jump into the mix.

