Lions Signed Kyle Allen to Compete With Hendon Hooker for Backup Job

Lions still have high hopes for Hendon Hooker, but want him to compete for No. 2 job.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker (2) makes a pass against Pittsburgh Steelers during NFL preseason
Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker (2) makes a pass against Pittsburgh Steelers during NFL preseason
The Detroit Lions want Hendon Hooker to compete with veteran Kyle Allen for the backup quarterback job in Detroit.

General manager Brad Holmes expressed the organization still has high hopes for the former third-round draft pick.

Despite what has been said publicly, the actions of the team clearly indicate they want the former SEC Player of the Year to earn his spot on the depth chart.

"Still got high hopes for him but nobody's gonna be given a job either," Holmes said, via ESPN. "So, if Hendon wants to be the No. 2 quarterback, then win the No. 2 quarterback job."

Hooker held the backup job for most of the season last year, but the team signed and ultimately promoted Teddy Bridgewater to be Jared Goff's backup for the postseason. This came after a 2023 campaign in which Hooker was the emergency third quarterback for each of the games he was on the active roster for.

Hooker's inexperience is due to Goff's durability the past several seasons. With the 30-year-old earning a massive contract extension, it is not likely the mobile quarterback will see the field anytime soon in Detroit barring an injury to the starter.

Detroit decided to sign a journeyman backup to a one-year, $1,270,000 contract. At first glance, it does not appear he team had a strong belief Allen would take over the backup role, as others across the league earn much more to sit behind starting quarterbacks.

Allen, 29, spent the 2024 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The veteran backup has had stints with five different teams during his playing career, which has spanned seven seasons. He does have 19 career starts, holding a 7-12 record in that span.

As a starter in 2019 for the Carolina Panthers, Allen won five of seven games. Last season, Allen played in one game for the AFC North squad and and completed one pass for 19 yards.

